On 19 November, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that France will spend 8.4 billion euros to reduce the cost of energy for companies and compete with its German rivals (beneficiaries of a two hundred billion euros), writes la Reuters. The measure includes a discount on the electricity tax, within the limits allowed by the European Union, and the offer of electricity produced with nuclear energy at discounted prices. In addition, small businesses will be subject to the ceiling on the price of energy introduced for families, for which the Paris government has already allocated 45 billion euros.