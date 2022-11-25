Home News State aid for energy
News

State aid for energy

by admin
State aid for energy

On 19 November, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced that France will spend 8.4 billion euros to reduce the cost of energy for companies and compete with its German rivals (beneficiaries of a two hundred billion euros), writes la Reuters. The measure includes a discount on the electricity tax, within the limits allowed by the European Union, and the offer of electricity produced with nuclear energy at discounted prices. In addition, small businesses will be subject to the ceiling on the price of energy introduced for families, for which the Paris government has already allocated 45 billion euros.

See also  The trailer for the second season of the Netflix series "Emily in Paris" will be released in December_TOM News

You may also like

Alpini: harassment at a meeting, former marshal on...

Ministry of Commerce: Make every effort to ensure...

Maneuver, Conte on social media: Meloni brings the...

The province’s epidemic prevention and control material security...

Luohe Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-rural Development...

Chivasso, completed the Castelrosso underpass

Fully implement the optimization measures for epidemic prevention...

Because Soumahoro suspended himself from the Green-Left Alliance...

A total of nearly 170,000 copies of vegetables...

Violence against women day, abused by her husband:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy