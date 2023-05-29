Home » State communicators received training in the institutional area
State communicators received training in the institutional area

With the aim of strengthening institutional communication, through experience and knowledge, more than one hundred state communicators received training sessions organized by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technologies between May 23 and 25, by through the General Directorate of Education and Communication.

The General Director of Education and Communication, Dr. Guido Velázquez, highlighted that MITIC seeks to improve the performance of public communicators, for which the best tool is training, to keep up to date with the challenges of information technology. Information and communication.

The trainings were virtual and took place from May 23 to 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and are free. The topics covered were: Institutional Communication and Social Media Management and Introduction to Communication with the communicators Rosa Duarte, Natalia Giménez and Evelia Mesa.

