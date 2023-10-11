State Council Announces Appointment and Removal of State Staff, Including Key Positions in Grain Reserves, Data Bureau, and Aviation Administration

Appointment and Removal of State Staff by the State Council (October 11, 2023)

In a recent announcement, the State Council has made several appointments and removals of state functionaries. These changes are aimed at further strengthening and improving the efficiency of various government agencies.

Qian Yi has been appointed as the new deputy director of the State Administration of Grain and Material Reserves. This appointment comes as the government works towards ensuring food security and stability in grain and material reserves across the country.

Shen Zhulin has been appointed as the deputy director of the National Data Bureau. This appointment highlights the government’s focus on data management and analysis, as well as the need for accurate and reliable data for policy-making and decision-making purposes.

Lu Jie is now the new deputy director of the State Tobacco Monopoly Administration. With this appointment, the government aims to regulate and oversee the tobacco industry and ensure the monopoly system is effectively implemented.

Ma Bing has been appointed as the deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of China. This appointment is expected to contribute to the development and management of civil aviation in the country, ensuring safety and efficiency in air travel.

Liu Dongshun has been appointed as the Chairman of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Committee. With this appointment, the government aims to improve water resource management and promote sustainable development in the Yangtze River basin.

On the other hand, Chen Chunjiang has been removed from the post of Assistant Minister of Commerce. The reasons for this removal have not been disclosed, but it reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining high standards of performance and accountability.

Yan Jun has also been removed from the post of Deputy Director of the State Administration for Market Regulation. This decision highlights the government’s efforts to ensure fair and effective market regulation and supervision.

Lastly, Ma Jianhua has been removed from the post of Director of the Yangtze River Water Conservancy Commission. The government’s decision to remove Ma Jianhua signifies the need for a fresh perspective and leadership in managing water resources in the Yangtze River.

Overall, these appointments and removals demonstrate the State Council’s commitment to ensuring efficient and effective governance in various sectors. The government expects these changes to contribute to the overall development and progress of the country.

