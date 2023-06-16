State Council holds constitutional oath ceremony, Premier Li Qiang supervises oath – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 15th: On June 15th, the State Council held a constitutional oath ceremony. Premier Li Qiang supervised the oath.

According to the “Constitution of the People’s Republic of China” and the “Organizational Measures for the Constitutional Oath of State Officials Appointed by the State Council and Its Various Departments”, 81 persons in charge of 55 departments and units appointed by the State Council took the constitutional oath in accordance with the law.

At 4:00 p.m., Wu Zhenglong, State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council, announced the beginning of the Constitution Swearing-in Ceremony. All stand up and sing the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China. Afterwards, the oath-takers put their hands on the constitution and recited the oath, while other oath-takers stood in line and recited the oath.

After taking the oath, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council made a speech. He said that solemn ceremonies always deeply touch our hearts, and our spirits are baptized and sublimated. He hopes that everyone will internalize the vows in their hearts and externalize them in their actions, and reflect them in all aspects of daily work and life. Keep your vows and keep your promises. He emphasized that the most fundamental thing to keep loyal to the party is to temper the loyalty to the party, insist on using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense the heart and forge the soul, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. Consciously achieve “two safeguards”, no matter what kind of situation you face, what kind of storms you experience, you must maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core in terms of ideology, politics and actions, and be loyal to the Constitution and the motherland , loyal to the people. It is necessary to strengthen the spirit of enterprising, adhere to the people-centered development idea, constantly boost the spirit of entrepreneurship, do everything for the party and the people, concentrate on promoting high-quality development, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, and promote new achievements. New breakthroughs have been made in the development of various undertakings, and efforts have been made to gain the initiative and advantages in the face of major changes. We must always be in awe, firmly establish a correct view of power, political achievements, and career, abide by the spirit of the rule of law, safeguard the authority of the Constitution, strictly administer according to law, forge a solid ideological defense line, guard the bottom line of integrity, and keep a firm red line of law and discipline, and always remain a Communist Party member. The political qualities of the people, to be a clean person, to do things cleanly. He emphasized that the responsibility of the mission lies on our shoulders, and only by doing it can we go far. We must embody the oath in action and implement it in practice. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, we must resolutely be the executor of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment. An activist and a doer, he will make unremitting efforts to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Leading comrades of the State Council and responsible comrades of relevant departments of the State Council participated.