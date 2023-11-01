State Council Takes Action to Cancel and Adjust Numerous Fines in effort to Optimize Business Environment

State Council Cancels and Adjusts Fines to Optimize Business Environment

Beijing, November 1st – The State Council of China has recently issued the “Decision on Cancellation and Adjustment of a Group of Fines” in an effort to further enhance the business environment. This decision entails the cancellation and adjustment of fines in various sectors including industrial and information technology, housing and urban development, and more.

The “Decision” eliminates a total of 16 fines and adjusts 17 fines in these sectors. When fines are canceled, the related fine provisions in administrative regulations and departmental rules will be temporarily suspended from the date of issuance of the “Decision.” On the other hand, when fines are adjusted, the revised provisions in the relevant administrative regulations and departmental rules will be implemented.

Among the 16 fines that have been canceled, 2 were from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 2 from the Ministry of Education, 5 from the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, 3 from the People’s Bank of China, 1 from the State Forestry and Grassland Administration, 1 from the State Post Bureau, and 2 from the National Bureaus of Disease Control and Prevention. The 17 fines that have been adjusted include 1 from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, 1 from the Ministry of Emergency Management, 13 from the National Press and Publication Administration, and 2 from the National Bureau of Disease Control.

These fines primarily targeted areas closely associated with the operations of enterprises and the livelihood of the general public. The cancellation and adjustment of fines aim to effectively reduce the burden on businesses and individuals.

The cancellation and adjustment of fines involved a total of 7 administrative regulations and 6 departmental regulations. The “Decision” also outlines specific requirements for the legislative work following the cancellation and adjustment. Relevant departments are required to submit modification plans for the administrative regulations within 60 days of the issuance of the “Decision” and complete the modification and abolition of departmental regulations accordingly. If departmental regulations need to be adjusted based on the revised administrative regulations, the modification and abolition must be completed within 60 days of the promulgation of the relevant administrative regulations.

Moreover, considering the 30-day period for soliciting opinions on the modification and abolition of departmental regulations, the “Decision” allows for a reasonable extension of up to 30 days if special circumstances arise that hinder the completion of the modification or abolition of departmental regulations within the stated timeframe.

The “Decision” stresses the importance of continuing rigorous regulatory responsibilities, strengthening interim and ex-post supervision, improving supervision methods, and standardizing procedures to enhance the scientificity, simplicity, and accuracy of supervision. These efforts aim to improve regulatory efficiency and provide robust support for promoting high-quality development.

[Editor: Zhou Chuqing]

Share this: Facebook

X

