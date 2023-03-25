Home News State election 2024 in Thuringia: FDP leader Kemmerich is the top candidate
News

State election 2024 in Thuringia: FDP leader Kemmerich is the top candidate

State election 2024 in Thuringia: FDP leader Kemmerich is the top candidate

The Thuringian FDP boss Thomas Kemmerich wants to be the top candidate in the state elections next year. He announced this at the state party conference on Saturday in Stadtroda.

At the party conference, the FDP state chairman was confident that the party will make it back into the state parliament. As an election goal, he named a share of the vote of eight percent. In the 2019 state election, the FDP only just managed to jump over the five percent hurdle.

FDP excludes cooperation with Linke and AfD

In his speech, Kemmerich sharply criticized the Thuringian state government. The country has been governed undervalue for years. The state government’s hiring practice for top civil servants is a slap in the face for every taxpayer. Kemmerich ruled out a coalition with the left, as well as cooperation with the AfD. A corresponding lead motion was also decided at the state party conference.

Due to many circumstances I have become much better known in Thuringia.


Thomas Kemmerich
Thuringian FDP boss

The leading motion for the election program also talks about a “decade of digital catching up” for which the FDP wants to campaign. Another goal is an administrative reform with new forms of cross-district cooperation while at the same time strengthening central functions in the state administration office.

