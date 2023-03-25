The Thuringian FDP boss Thomas Kemmerich wants to be the top candidate in the state elections next year. He announced this at the state party conference on Saturday in Stadtroda.

At the party conference, the FDP state chairman was confident that the party will make it back into the state parliament. As an election goal, he named a share of the vote of eight percent. In the 2019 state election, the FDP only just managed to jump over the five percent hurdle.

FDP excludes cooperation with Linke and AfD

In his speech, Kemmerich sharply criticized the Thuringian state government. The country has been governed undervalue for years. The state government’s hiring practice for top civil servants is a slap in the face for every taxpayer. Kemmerich ruled out a coalition with the left, as well as cooperation with the AfD. A corresponding lead motion was also decided at the state party conference.

Due to many circumstances I have become much better known in Thuringia.

Thomas Kemmerich

Thuringian FDP boss



