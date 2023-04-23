State elections in Salzburg: This is how the Styrian parties react to the outcome of the election

In the state elections in Salzburg, historical results are already emerging after the first projections. The FPÖ and the ÖVP fought a head-to-head race around 5 p.m. according to the first projections, only a few percentage points separated the two parties as of 6:11 p.m. The ÖVP is currently leading with 30.4 percent ahead of the Freedom Party with 25.9 percent (as of 8:02 p.m.).