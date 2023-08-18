State examination 2023: the publication of the results of the first 6 educational provinces, announced for this Friday

The Minister of EPST, Tony Mwaba announced, for this Friday, August 18, the publication of the results of the first six educational provinces of the state examination edition 2023.

He made this announcement, Thursday, August 17 in Kinshasa, after a deliberation session of the national jury of this national event, organized in the meeting room of his ministry.

On this occasion, he also published the list of best winners of the educational province of Haut-Katanga I and Kongo-Central II.

This list takes into account at least 14 options including printing, metallurgy, auto mechanics and nutrition.

For example, for Lomami II, Science option, Manyonga Kadith Judith from Notre Dame de Grace High School obtained 75%, in General Pedagogy, Tshibangu Tshilombo Lussy from the Katak Mitshim Institute obtained 85%.

For Kongo-Central II, Latin-Philosophy option, Ntambu Ndandu Délivrance from the Saint-Joseph school complex obtained 77% while in the Wamuini Lunsa Brillant Sciences option from the Mwenze A Velala Institute obtained 85%.

Other results

-Roman II

Commercial and Management: Ibrahim Mutomb Musa (Retshengej High School 78%) Cutting and Sewing: Benedict Mbombo Kapinga (Mauritius Vital College, 73%), Dorcas Ndaya Kalenga (David Institute, 72%). General Agriculture: Freddy Kasongo Kasongo (Colay Institute, 77%). Agricultural Industry: Marcel Bukasa Kazadi (Our Lady of Fatima High School, 76%), Jean Kanyinda Katumba (Our Lady of Fatima High School, 76%). Nutrition: Jovanie Odia Tshiakatumba (Our Lady of Youth High School, 79%). Central Congo II Pedagogy: Agnes-Chance Nkalu Seoko (Les Bambins School Complex, 81%), Sophie Mavibidila Lusameso (Vibidila Institute, 81%), Luta Mianzambi (ITP Bindele, 81%). Normal: Bibiche Bayedimina Nkabani (Masange Institute, 75%). Commercial and Management: Abraham Lukibanza Nikuna (Lamba Ntumua High School, 77%). Cutting and Sewing: Cadet Ntoma Basa (Mwinda High School, 82%). General Agriculture: Farming (Mbantshi Institute, 82%). Veterinarian: Jean Muana Mbelo Malobo (73%), Paul Tshitenga Ngondo (73%). Nutrition: Kadiebwe Mapeto (St. Mary’s High School, 70%). Carpentry and Cabinetmaking: Kakodi Mukanyima (Mubende Institute 70%, Edouard Yombo Indura (TP/Mapangu 70%)

Meanwhile, the vice-president of the delegation of state exam corrector, Jonathan Kalambayi claims their salaries from the correction of state exams for the 2021 and 2022 session.

Two days ago, the Synergy of Teachers’ Unions in the DRC expressed its astonishment to hear the Minister announce the publication of the results of these examinations while the National Correction Center has been closed for almost two months.

This public establishment is not functioning following the strike of the correctors of the certification tests and the inspectors. These funds claim their arrears from the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions.

Trade unionists in the EPST sector also fear that the Minister of EPST may publish results that do not conform to reality.

