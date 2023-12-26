State fees will rise in the new year – Lääne Elu

Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

At the beginning of December, the Riigikogu adopted a bill to amend the State Fee Act, according to which state fees will increase from the new year.

The changes concern environmental protection permits, the maritime sector, land transport, as well as the state fee rates charged for actions performed on the basis of the Railway Act, the Construction Code, the recognition of professional qualifications and the Electronic Communications Act.

The most expensive environmental permits, such as the special water use permit and the permit for the handling of pollutants, waste, and the permit to transfer pollutants from a local source of pollution to the outside air, will increase approximately four times from the current level of 520 euros to 1,990 euros.

In addition, the valuation of the complex environmental permit will become more complicated than before and will increase four to five times from the current level of 1,240 euros.

