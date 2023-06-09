Home » State institutions go to the Political Commission to address the issue of the reduction of municipalities in the country – Diario La Página
News

State institutions go to the Political Commission to address the issue of the reduction of municipalities in the country – Diario La Página

by admin

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly received inputs from various State institutions to enrich the discussions on the draft of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which will give way to the country going from 262 to 44 municipalities.

During the long day that began in the afternoon, the legislators of the Political Commission listened to the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Interior, Local Development, the Directorate of Municipal Works and the National Center for Records (CNR), who from their powers explained the need to reduce municipalities.

In this regard, the head of the Nueva Ideas bench, Christian Guevara, pointed out that “the best thing (for the country) is an administrative reorganization. I always questioned why, being such a small country, we were so divided.”

Deputy Elisa Rosales, who is very involved in municipal issues, affirmed that the new regulations will be “generating the legal tools for a true territorial reorganization (and) it will be easier to provide solutions and responses to various communities throughout the country,” she assured. .

The President of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, left the session open for tomorrow and have the opportunity to listen to the mayors about the content of the proposals. For this, the mayors of San Salvador, Ayutuxtepeque, Santa Tecla, Chapeltique, Sonsonate and San Luis Talpa have been invited.

See also  Ivrea, the mayor: "We remember the tears of that Carnival Sunday two years ago"

You may also like

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy