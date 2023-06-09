State institutions go to the Political Commission to address the issue of the reduction of municipalities in the country – Diario La Página

The deputies of the Legislative Assembly received inputs from various State institutions to enrich the discussions on the draft of the Special Law for Municipal Restructuring, which will give way to the country going from 262 to 44 municipalities.

During the long day that began in the afternoon, the legislators of the Political Commission listened to the representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Interior, Local Development, the Directorate of Municipal Works and the National Center for Records (CNR), who from their powers explained the need to reduce municipalities.

In this regard, the head of the Nueva Ideas bench, Christian Guevara, pointed out that “the best thing (for the country) is an administrative reorganization. I always questioned why, being such a small country, we were so divided.”

#Political Commission | “The best thing (for the country) is an administrative reorganization. I always questioned why, being such a small country, we were so divided,” says the parliamentarian. @ChrisGuevaraG. — Bench Cyan 🇸🇻 (@BancadaCyan) June 9, 2023

Deputy Elisa Rosales, who is very involved in municipal issues, affirmed that the new regulations will be “generating the legal tools for a true territorial reorganization (and) it will be easier to provide solutions and responses to various communities throughout the country,” she assured. .

The President of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, left the session open for tomorrow and have the opportunity to listen to the mayors about the content of the proposals. For this, the mayors of San Salvador, Ayutuxtepeque, Santa Tecla, Chapeltique, Sonsonate and San Luis Talpa have been invited.