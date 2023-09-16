Home » State of Decay 2: Curveball is a big free update that improves the game
State of Decay 2: Curveball is a big free update that improves the game

State of Decay 2 continues to receive support from Undead Labs, which in this case is about to release a big free update for all users, intended for improve numerous aspects of the Xbox first party game.

According to the development team, Curveball is intended to be an extensive update capable of performing changes to numerous aspects of the game, all created by Wushu Studio. State of Decay 2: Curveball will be available on September 18, 2023.

The latter will continue to provide support for State of Decay 2, while the bulk of the Undead Labs team has now moved on to the development of State of Decay 3, about which practically nothing is yet known. In any case, for the moment the second chapter continues to be perfectly supported.

The features of State of Decay 2: Curveball

In this case, Curveball introduces technical improvements and new content, to revive interest in zombie-based survival. Among these new features are the “curveballs” that give the update its name, i.e. specific random events or modifiers that are applied to the game world in order to change some conditions.

These curveballs appear periodically on the game map and offer new objectives, rewards, enemy types and much more, it seems.

According to what Undead Labs reported, the purpose of this update is to offer a little additional unpredictability to the game world. State of Decay 2 appears to have one more user base very broad, as reported by Wushu, which makes the updates particularly appreciated.

