State of emergency declared for storms – Emilia-Romagna

The CDM has approved a state of emergency for Emilia Romagna following the storms that hit the region. “The government is operating with the utmost promptness – underlines Musumeci – in agreement with the Region, to face a serious situation of danger for the safety of people and the evacuation of numerous families due to the flooding of watercourses, flooding, landslides and damage to road infrastructure, public and private buildings, hydraulic defense works and the network of essential services”.

The state of emergency lasts 12 months and allocates 10 million for “the most urgent interventions, in agreement with the Region and notwithstanding current legislation”. (HANDLE).