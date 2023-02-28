Kennedy is the eighth locality in Bogotá, located to the southwest of the city. Nearly 1,034,838 people live there, it is considered one of the most important centers of economic development of the capital and it consists of 3,800 hectares.

Yeimy Carolina Agudelo Hernández, mayor of Kennedy, spoke with EL NUEVO SIGLO about the concerns of the community and other important aspects of the town.

THE NEW CENTURY: What are the main problems of the town?

YEIMY AGUDELO: In our constant dialogue with the inhabitants of the town, their main concerns are focused on issues of security, mobility and public space.

ENS: How much is the investment budget for the year 2023?

OF: In the year 2023, the town of Kennedy will have an investment budget of approximately 157 billion pesos, which makes it the highest in the history of the Local Development Fund.

This budget will allow us to consolidate and complete most of the goals that we set ourselves when we formulated the Local Development Plan “A New Social and Environmental Contract for Kennedy”.

Security

ENS: What is the current security landscape?

OF: We continue to work with the local Police, the Secretary of Security and the National Army to improve security in the locality. Precisely, on February 23 and in order to strengthen the procedures carried out daily by the uniformed officers of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police in the town of Kennedy, the Mayor’s Office delivered 3,889 state-of-the-art radios and 400 body cameras that make part of a new pilot.

We are going to implement a pilot plan during 2023 together with the different security nodes of the mayor’s office to begin the processes of providing security cameras, hand in hand with the District Security Secretariat and the Kennedy Police Station.

We will continue with our endowment processes for our police force. Likewise, we have just signed an agreement with the National University that would allow us to improve all our security, justice and coexistence schools this year.

Some security figures left by the year 2022 correspond to 11 local security councils in which the monthly evaluation of criminal behavior in the locality was carried out, in order to determine the actions to be implemented in the most affected areas.

Likewise, six zonal security boards in which the rapprochement between the entities and the community is made, 66 mixed patrols (Police and Army), 2,891 registered people.

The creation of the Special Team against Multicrime was also announced, to confront the criminal actions of nine criminal organizations that have carried out murders for which bagged bodies have been found, the result of vendettas between three of these structures.

This multi-crime team is made up of 1,200 Sijín and Sipol agents, 34 criminal investigators, intelligence, counter-intelligence and prosecution specialists.

Every month at the Kennedy Local Mayor’s Office we hold a security council in which the Police and the Secretary of Security participate to analyze the situation in the town and define actions to be carried out.

Mobility

ENS: What is the current panorama in terms of mobility?

OF: As in all of Bogotá, our first line of the Bogotá Metro is the project that will help us the most to improve mobility not only in Kennedy, but throughout the capital.

On the other hand, in November of this year it is planned to deliver Guayacanes avenue in its entirety, an extensive 13-kilometer road that crosses the towns of Bosa and Kennedy, which will have six lanes (three in each direction) and wide platforms. and a cycle path in its entirety.

Guayacanes is a road parallel to Ciudad de Cali and Boyacá avenues, which will also connect with Bosa avenue to leave the city through the neighboring municipality of Soacha. This work will benefit the inhabitants of 130 neighborhoods that today take up to two hours to travel from the southwest to the center of the city; When the work is finished they will be able to do it in just 30 minutes.

We will also continue seeking to improve our local road network, we will intervene in the different parks to carry out maintenance, with which we will also have our “Young Partners”, which has been a successful strategy within the town.

ENS: How do the actions of the Mayor’s Office articulate with those of the JAC?

OF: Precisely, during 2022 we made visits to more than 150 community action boards in the 12 UPZ of the town. During these visits, which were also accompanied by members of the Security, Infrastructure, Participation and Public Space teams, the concerns of the JAC members were heard and agreements were reached with them.

On the other hand, and recognizing the invaluable work carried out by the Kennedy community leaders, we celebrated his day in December 2022 in Tenjo (Cundinamarca), with different recreational activities, which were enjoyed by approximately 150 people.

Stake

ENS: What initiatives are you leading from the Mayor’s Office to encourage citizen participation?

OF: Our big bet on this topic is the Participatory Budgets, where the local inhabitants themselves decide how the resources assigned to the local mayor’s office are invested.

To help formalize the ideas that people have, there are Civic Laboratories, which are spaces for pedagogy, qualification and collective construction of citizen proposals; They are the scenarios where the neighbors meet, analyze the problems of the neighborhoods in coordination with the mayors’ offices and structure the proposals; Thus, they seek to guarantee both the registration of initiatives and learning about local, general, differential and infrastructure planning.

There are three types of Laboratories: civic, where proposals are elaborated and specified among the same citizens around goals; differentials, where differential approach methodologies are developed, such as rurality, youth, ethnic groups (Afro-descendants, Raizales and Palenqueros, Gypsies or Roma and indigenous people) and the concertation of proposals from these groups with the Local Mayor’s Office is promoted; and infrastructure, in which the goals associated with projects with intervention on roads, public space, risk areas and venues of cultural interest are addressed.

Finally, in the Kennedy Local Mayor’s Office we have a total of 68 instances of participation (50 formal and 18 non-formal). This makes the town one of the ones with the most instances in the city.