State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: Do a good job in serving the strategic task of building a new development pattern and give full play to the leading role of central enterprises

Contribute to the construction of a powerful state-owned central enterprise with deep learning and careful understanding

State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council

Carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the whole party. The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core is to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and mobilize all comrades in the party to unite and struggle to complete the central task of the party. major deployments. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clarified the goals and tasks for the development of the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and new journey, and made major strategic deployments for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. State-owned enterprises are the pillars of the socialist economy with Chinese characteristics, and they shoulder important missions in building a modern industrial system, building a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, and promoting Chinese-style modernization. The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and central enterprises should take the opportunity of in-depth theme education, make greater efforts to study and practice Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and strive to write a new state-owned central enterprise in the great journey of promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. chapter.

1. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a guide to action for doing all the work of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey

The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core attaches great importance to the work of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has delivered a series of important speeches on the work of state-owned enterprises and state-owned enterprises, made a series of important instructions and instructions, and put forward a series of new ideas, new viewpoints and new conclusions, forming General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reform and development of state-owned enterprises and the party’s The important exposition of the construction is the action guide for doing all the work of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey.

Adhere to and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics, and clarify the status and role of state-owned enterprises in the new era.General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that state-owned enterprises are an important material and political foundation of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which is related to the consolidation of the dominant position of public ownership, the ruling status and ability of our party, and the socialist system of our country. The dominant position of public ownership cannot be shaken, and the leading role of the state-owned economy cannot be shaken. This is an institutional guarantee to ensure that the people of all ethnic groups in our country share the fruits of development, and it is also an important guarantee to consolidate the party’s ruling position and uphold my country’s socialist system. State-owned enterprises have an important status, a key role, and are irreplaceable. They must be unswervingly stronger, better, and bigger.

Deeply grasp the most essential characteristics of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and clarify the fundamental political guarantee of state-owned enterprises.On October 10, 2016, General Secretary Xi Jinping attended the national state-owned enterprise party building work conference and delivered an important speech. He profoundly answered major theoretical and practical issues such as whether state-owned enterprises should continue and whether state-owned enterprises should strengthen party building. The leadership of the party and the strengthening of party building are the glorious tradition of my country’s state-owned enterprises, the “root” and “soul” of state-owned enterprises, and the unique advantages of my country’s state-owned enterprises. Reform and development should rectify the root cause and raise the banner to the direction.

Coordinate the two overall situations and clarify the mission tasks of state-owned enterprises.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that state-owned enterprises should be the vanguards in the implementation of new development concepts, innovation-driven development, and the implementation of major national strategies; “Chain length”. These important expositions provide a fundamental basis for state-owned central enterprises to plan and advance their work closely around the party’s major plans and the country’s major plans.

Central enterprises actively implement the general requirements of theme education, and strive to make theme education a process of improving the core competitiveness of enterprises, enhancing core functions, and promoting enterprises to overcome the core technical problems of “stuck necks”. The picture shows that on April 20, 2023, the world‘s first variable-diameter inclined shaft rock tunnel boring machine “Tianyue” rolled off the production line in Changsha First Industrial Park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group.

Adhere to overall planning, strategic layout, and overall advancement, and clarify the methods and paths for state-owned enterprises to do well.General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to deepen the reform of state-owned assets and enterprises, accelerate the optimization and structural adjustment of the state-owned economy, and improve the modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics. Enlarge the function of state-owned capital. These important expositions provide a scientific guide to action for the work of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the reform and development of state-owned enterprises and party building, with a scientific and complete system and extensive and profound content, is the state-owned enterprise chapter of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. State-owned central enterprises must adhere to the combination of comprehensive learning and key learning to carry out theme education, improve and implement the whole chain system of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition, develop the habit of working under the premise of thoroughly understanding the spirit of the Party Central Committee, and firmly support the “two established “, resolutely achieve the “two safeguards”, and be a firm believer and loyal practitioner of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

2. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Leads the Work of State-owned Central Enterprises in the New Era to Achieve Major Achievements

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era. State-owned central enterprises have thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and important instructions, and promoted major changes in the work of state-owned central enterprises and made remarkable achievements.

In the new era, state-owned central enterprises have achieved major political achievements, and the political nature of surnamed the party for the people has become more prominent.The Party’s leadership over central enterprises has been comprehensively strengthened. The central enterprises continue to improve the “first topic” and “alignment with benchmarks” and other systems; continue to deepen the study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the national state-owned enterprise party construction work conference, and compile and print special topics to study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s remarks on state-owned enterprises “Two excerpts” and “one reader” of important expositions on reform, development and party building; the assessment of the party building responsibility system has been carried out for six consecutive years to promote the standardization and standardization of grassroots party building. Normalize the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions to “look back”, strictly enforce political discipline, strict political rules, strengthen political supervision, vigorously rectify “four winds” and establish new ones, deepen inspections and rectification, and carry out special rectifications that rely on enterprises to eat enterprises , continued to increase anti-corruption efforts, state-owned central enterprises won an overwhelming victory in the anti-corruption struggle and consolidated their development.

In the new era, state-owned central enterprises have achieved major development results, and the role of the pillar and ballast stone in stabilizing the overall economic and social situation has been fully exerted.The direction of high-quality development has been clearly established, and the comprehensive strength and operating efficiency of central enterprises have reached a new level. From 2012 to 2022, the total assets will increase from 31 trillion yuan to 81 trillion yuan, and the total profit will increase from 1.3 trillion yuan to 2.6 trillion yuan. ; In 2022, the operating income profit margin is 6.8%, an increase of 1.8 percentage points over 2012; the labor productivity of all employees is 763,000 yuan/person, an increase of 84.2% over 2012. The momentum of high-quality development has been significantly enhanced, and the innovation-driven development strategy has been implemented in depth. The enterprise’s technological innovation system and mechanism have been continuously improved, and the deep integration of industry, education and research has been promoted. , China-made aircraft carrier, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Baihetan Hydropower Station and other major achievements and landmark projects with world advanced level. The foundation for high-quality development is more solid, and the state-owned economy is actively promoting the optimization and structural adjustment of the state-owned economy. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, a total of 27 groups of 49 central enterprises have implemented strategic reorganization and professional integration, and the backward production capacity has been accelerated. Businesses and low-efficiency and ineffective assets are withdrawn in an orderly manner. The proportion of central enterprises in fields related to national security, national economy and people’s livelihood exceeds 70%, and the proportion of investment in the main business and the number of subsidiaries engaged in the main business both exceed 90%. The average annual growth rate of investment in strategic emerging industries exceeds 20%.

State-owned central enterprises in the new era have achieved major reform results and successfully created a group of modern new state-owned enterprises full of vitality.The modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics has become more mature and finalized, fully implementing the “two consistent principles”, strengthening the leadership of the party in improving corporate governance, and comprehensively formulating a list of pre-research items for the party committee (party group) at the central enterprise group level and 12,600 important subsidiaries. The board of directors should be fully completed and the majority of external directors should be basically realized, and the modern corporate governance mechanism should be accelerated and improved. The corporate system reform has been fully completed, and the functional definition and classification of central enterprises at all levels has been realized for the first time. The vitality and efficiency of enterprises have been significantly improved, and the three system reforms have broken the ice on a large scale and at multiple levels. By the end of 2022, there will be 74,000 managers of central enterprises competing for jobs, accounting for more than 60% of the total. There will be 38,000 managers of enterprises at all levels who have been adjusted or incompetent. , A total of 368,000 person-times have been encouraged, a number of old state-owned enterprises have been revitalized, and a number of modern and new state-owned enterprises have accelerated their growth.

In the new era, state-owned central enterprises have made major achievements, which has effectively guaranteed the full play of the strategic supporting role of the state-owned economy.State-owned central enterprises actively play a role in safeguarding economic and social development. Resolutely helping to win the battle against poverty, the cumulative investment and introduction of nearly 100 billion yuan in assistance funds, and the 248 key counties in the national poverty alleviation and development work that have been targeted for assistance have all been lifted out of poverty. Overcome difficulties and concentrate resources to ensure the supply and stable prices of coal, electricity, oil and gas and other products, and effectively safeguard the safety of people’s power supply, gas supply, and heating. Since 2013, a total of 18.2 trillion yuan of taxes and fees have been paid, accounting for about 1/7 of the national tax revenue, 1.3 trillion yuan of state-owned capital income has been handed over, and 1.2 trillion yuan of state-owned capital has been transferred to the social security fund. State-owned central enterprises actively play a supporting role in the implementation of major national strategies. Focus on serving major national and regional strategies, actively promote central-local cooperation, and have signed a total of 4,478 strategic cooperation project agreements; actively participate in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Currently, there are more than 8,000 overseas institutions and projects of central enterprises, with total assets of nearly 8 trillion yuan. A number of landmark projects such as the China-Laos Railway and the Piraeus Port in Greece have been successfully implemented, and a number of high-quality products such as high-speed rail and nuclear power have gone abroad. State-owned central enterprises actively play a key role in coping with major risks and challenges. Central SOEs have stepped forward to fight the new crown epidemic and deal with major natural disasters, and have gone retrograde. They have made every effort to provide high-quality services in major events such as the centennial of the founding of the party and the Beijing Winter Olympics. At critical moments, they fully demonstrate the responsibility of a major country.

The 10-year reform and development of state-owned central enterprises in the new era has made historic achievements, fully confirming the practical power of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and making us more deeply aware of the great significance of carrying out theme education.

3. Under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, strive to write a new chapter of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey

State-owned central enterprises must firmly grasp the general requirements of “learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and making new contributions” to carry out this theme education in depth. On April 21, the first meeting of the 20th Central Comprehensive Deepening Reform Committee presided over by General Secretary Xi Jinping reviewed and approved the “Opinions on Strengthening the Main Position of Enterprises in Scientific and Technological Innovation”, “On Strengthening and Improving State-owned Economic Management to Strongly Support the Chinese Style “Opinions on Modernization”, etc., have made important contributions to strengthening and improving the management of the state-owned economy, based on the mission tasks and functional positioning of the state-owned economy in the new era and new journey, serving to build a new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, promoting common prosperity, and maintaining national security. deploy. State-owned central enterprises must adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, to build a soul with learning, to increase wisdom with learning, to be a righteous person with learning, to promote work with learning, to be a good executor, actionist, and doer, to set the right direction and keep the integrity Innovate, work hard, and strive to write a new chapter in the reform and development of state-owned central enterprises on the new journey.

Earnestly grasp the major political tasks of thematic education, and build the soul with Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.State-owned central enterprises should do a good job in theoretical study with an attitude of daily improvement, and study important documents such as “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” and “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” and other important documents, insist on linking theory with practice, and enhance creative execution capabilities , find a good way to manage and strengthen the enterprise in the refinement of thought, deep study and deep belief, and gather the strength to forge ahead. Consciously do a good job of inspection and rectification with a blade inward, insist on learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while studying, strengthening party spirit analysis, listing problems, rectifying and rectifying, strictly carrying out education and rectification of cadres, and seriously Educate pure thoughts, strictly rectify pure organizations, and build a team with strong politics, excellent skills, and excellent integrity. Do a good job in investigation and research with a realistic and pragmatic style, start with the most prominent problems, start from the most practical interests, identify real problems, solve problems, and better serve the needs of development and urgent reforms. Respond to the expectations of enterprises and the aspirations of the people, and transform the learning effect into work motivation and work performance.

Earnestly grasp the primary task of high-quality development, and accelerate the construction of a world-class enterprise.At present, my country’s development is facing new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and a new strategic environment. The world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. State-owned central enterprises should be based on the mission and function of the state-owned economy in the new era and new journey, firmly grasp the general goal of becoming stronger, better and bigger state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises, and firmly grasp the principle of upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership over state-owned enterprises. The general principle is to firmly grasp the general requirement of actively serving the country’s major strategies, and accelerate the promotion of high-quality development. It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, always focus on the “two approaches” of improving the core competitiveness of enterprises and enhancing core functions, stick to the foundation of the real economy, stabilize the jobs of main responsibilities and main businesses, and effectively focus on changing the development mode and improving efficiency and benefits , don’t try to make a name for yourself, don’t play “edge balls”, don’t earn money that shouldn’t be earned, speed up the resolution of outstanding problems in technology, talents, efficiency, branding, etc., and improve the level of high-quality development capabilities. It is necessary to ensure that the action is strong, focus on the “seven sets of combined fists” of party building leadership, value creation, technological self-improvement, deepening reform, optimizing layout, improving supervision, and keeping the bottom line. It has become the strategic cornerstone for our party to win the great struggle with many new historical features.

The central enterprises combine thematic education with the implementation of major central decision-making arrangements, and earnestly do a good job in serving the strategic task of building a new development pattern. The Huangmaohai Cross-sea Channel is another cross-sea channel project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area after the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Channel. Capped. The picture shows that on April 17, workers were constructing pier foundation piles at the Huangmaohai Bridge, the Huangmaohai cross-sea channel.

Do a good job in serving the strategic task of building a new development pattern, and give full play to the leading role of central enterprises.State-owned central enterprises should give full play to the backbone role of scientific and technological innovation, highlight scientific and technological output, scientific and technological achievements, technological transformation, and technological industry, accelerate the construction of an effective-oriented scientific and technological innovation work system, and promote technological innovation, industrial innovation, and system and mechanism innovation in an integrated manner, and firmly innovate Break through confidence, make two-way efforts from technology supply and demand traction, keep an eye on key industrial chain supply chain “stuck neck” problems, concentrate efforts on original and leading scientific and technological research, form synergy to the greatest extent, and strive to create a “source” of original technology. Give full play to the leading role of industrial development, increase investment in new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, new energy, new materials, biotechnology, green environmental protection and other industries, speed up the forging of shortcomings in the fields of integrated circuits, industrial mother machines, etc., strengthen standards, Brand, business model, and industrial ecology shaping capabilities, accelerate high-end, intelligent, and green transformation, optimize the layout of the global industrial chain, and better support and drive the smooth circulation of the industrial chain. Give full play to the role of security support and guarantee, strengthen the capacity building of national defense science and technology industry, promote domestic exploration of important energy and mineral resources and increase storage and production, improve the ability to independently control seeds and control grain sources, and increase investment in new infrastructure such as communications. Strengthen the layout of the main power grid, main pipeline network and national water network, speed up the construction of key large channels and important hubs, and effectively play a supporting role.

The mission of the new blueprint is on the shoulders, and the new journey is inspiring. State-owned central enterprises must study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the reform and development of state-owned enterprises and party building and the spirit of important instructions throughout the whole process of thematic education, touch the soul of thought, always maintain loyalty and strong party spirit, keep in mind the mission, focus on practice, and truly grasp Make new achievements with hard work, strive to promote the reform and development of state-owned central enterprises in the new era and new journey, and the party’s construction work has continuously achieved new progress and new results, and made new and greater contributions to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.