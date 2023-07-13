State-owned Enterprises Leading the Way: Promoting Green and Low Carbon During National Low Carbon Day

Title: State-owned Enterprises Promote Green and Low-carbon Initiatives on National Low Carbon Day

Date: July 13th, 2023

Rizhao – In a bid to promote green and low-carbon development, our city recently organized a national low-carbon day promotional activity, highlighting the responsibility of state-owned enterprises in adopting sustainable practices. The event aimed to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of environmental conservation and encourage the adoption of eco-friendly lifestyles.

On July 12th, over a hundred green bicycles embarked on a scenic ride along the Beijing Road Greenway, starting from the north and heading towards Yinhe Park. The picturesque route offered participants a panoramic view of tree-lined paths and the beauty of summer. The event kickstarted a series of activities planned for the day.

At the Beijing Road Bus Station, the city held the “Green and Low Carbon State-owned Enterprise Propaganda Team” flag presentation and the “Carbon Benefit Rizhao Green Enterprise” scene construction launching ceremony. Representatives from more than 200 state-owned enterprises in the city participated in the event and vowed to play a leading role in promoting and cultivating green development practices.

The theme of this year’s National Low Carbon Day is “Actively Responding to Climate Change and Promoting Green and Low Carbon Development.” To further this goal, the Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment, in collaboration with the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and other departments, organized various publicity activities. The focus was on harnessing the influential position of state-owned enterprises to spearhead the adoption of sustainable development methods and lifestyles.

During the launching ceremony, the Municipal Bureau of Ecology and Environment introduced the “Carbon Benefit Rizhao·Green Enterprise” scene construction. On June 5th, the province’s first carbon inclusive platform, “Carbon Benefit Rizhao,” was launched in the city. With the core concept of “low carbon for all, enjoys inclusive benefits,” the platform aims to create a green and low-carbon living atmosphere that involves and engages everyone. The first phase of the project has witnessed the successful launch of various green scenarios, such as “green travel” and “green finance,” with enthusiastic participation from over 10,000 individuals.

The second phase of “Carbon Benefit Rizhao” will focus on constructing scenarios related to “green state-owned enterprises,” “green enterprises,” and “garbage classification.” This phase aims to promote the value acquisition and transformation of green and low-carbon behaviors through the carbon inclusive mechanism. It will involve the active participation of state-owned enterprises, such as Rizhao Bank, Rizhao Transportation Energy Development Group, and Rizhao Land Development Group, along with their subsidiaries, totaling 102 enterprises and 8,663 employees. Additionally, enterprises in the sewage permit library, including Shandong Port Rizhao Port Group and Rizhao Iron and Steel Group, will play a significant role in the “green enterprise” scene construction, with 1,182 participating enterprises and 94,834 employees.

The completion of these scene constructions will pave the way for quantifying the green carbon reduction efforts of enterprises and employees, assigning them a value of “carbon points.” The initiative seeks to encourage and advocate for the adoption of green and low-carbon production practices by setting up enterprise and individual rankings based on the average carbon point value. The ultimate goal is to support and incentivize employees to embrace green and low-carbon lifestyles, leading to mutually beneficial outcomes.

Representatives from state-owned enterprises expressed their commitment to implementing the “dual carbon” strategy and showcasing the responsibility of state-owned enterprises. They pledged to reduce resource consumption and pollution emissions through practical actions and influence a wider audience to engage in sustainable practices. By serving as disseminators and practitioners of low-carbon living and green travel, these enterprises hope to establish themselves as leaders in promoting a green and civilized fashion.

The city’s national low-carbon day promotional activities have successfully shed light on the crucial role played by state-owned enterprises in driving green and low-carbon initiatives. As Rizhao continues to promote eco-friendly practices and sustainable development, citizens are encouraged to adopt environmentally-conscious habits and actively contribute to the preservation of our ecological environment.

(Reported by Tian Wenjiao, all-media reporter of Rizhao Newspaper)

