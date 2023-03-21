For formal reasons, the election committees of the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven are putting their decisions on the participation of the AfD in the state elections to the test. In doing so, they give the higher-level state election committee the opportunity to reassess and decide on the complicated issue.

At its meeting on Thursday, the state election committee has to deal with complaints from competing camps in the Bremen AfD. Two AfD board members had each submitted their own list of candidates for the election on May 14 for the city of Bremen. The electoral committee for Bremen rejected both lists last week because one party should not apply twice. Both camps appealed against this. In the Bremerhaven electoral area there was only one AfD list that was approved. However, the question of which board is allowed to speak for the AfD state board also plays a role there.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the Bremerhaven electoral director lodged a complaint against the decision of his own electoral committee. According to the announcement on Tuesday, the Bremen electoral area manager did the same. This means that all previous decisions regarding the AfD have been challenged; the state electoral committee can make a new decision. For the party, this could mean that on May 14 it will not be on the ballot paper at all or only in some areas.

With the decision of the state electoral committee, legal recourse has been exhausted, said a spokeswoman for the election management. The ballot papers had to be printed in good time. If the AfD does not agree with the decision, they must contest the election. But this is only possible after the election itself.

dpa