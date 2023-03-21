Home News State parliament: decisions on AfD election participation in Bremen under scrutiny
News

State parliament: decisions on AfD election participation in Bremen under scrutiny

by admin
State parliament: decisions on AfD election participation in Bremen under scrutiny

Parliament
Decisions on AfD election participation in Bremen under scrutiny

Electoral area manager Carola Janssen speaks at the special meeting of the Bremen electoral area committee on the citizenship election in the Bremen State Statistical Office. photo

© Focke Strangmann/dpa/archive image

For formal reasons, the election committees of the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven are putting their decisions on the participation of the AfD in the state elections to the test. In doing so, they give the higher-level state election committee the opportunity to reassess and decide on the complicated issue.

For formal reasons, the election committees of the cities of Bremen and Bremerhaven are putting their decisions on the participation of the AfD in the state elections to the test. In doing so, they give the higher-level state election committee the opportunity to reassess and decide on the complicated issue.

At its meeting on Thursday, the state election committee has to deal with complaints from competing camps in the Bremen AfD. Two AfD board members had each submitted their own list of candidates for the election on May 14 for the city of Bremen. The electoral committee for Bremen rejected both lists last week because one party should not apply twice. Both camps appealed against this. In the Bremerhaven electoral area there was only one AfD list that was approved. However, the question of which board is allowed to speak for the AfD state board also plays a role there.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the Bremerhaven electoral director lodged a complaint against the decision of his own electoral committee. According to the announcement on Tuesday, the Bremen electoral area manager did the same. This means that all previous decisions regarding the AfD have been challenged; the state electoral committee can make a new decision. For the party, this could mean that on May 14 it will not be on the ballot paper at all or only in some areas.

With the decision of the state electoral committee, legal recourse has been exhausted, said a spokeswoman for the election management. The ballot papers had to be printed in good time. If the AfD does not agree with the decision, they must contest the election. But this is only possible after the election itself.

dpa

#Subjects
See also  Discounted tickets to relaunch the Corso cinema in Treviso

You may also like

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is...

Ecuadorian authorities announce state of emergency after strong...

Commitment to the Amazon River Basin

Rib fracture: Helene Fischer has to postpone the...

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday –...

They came to unite people

Israel – Parliament approves return to four evacuated...

Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at...

Festive bridge of San José left 90 accidents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy