State Post Bureau: Going all out to guarantee the delivery service to ensure the safe and stable operation of the industry during the Spring Festival
State Post Bureau: Going all out to guarantee the delivery service to ensure the safe and stable operation of the industry during the Spring Festival

According to the “State Post Bureau” official microblog, on January 4, the State Post Bureau held a director’s office meeting to review and approve in principle the delivery service guarantee work plan during the Spring Festival in 2023, emphasizing that the entire system and the industry must go all out to do a good job in delivery service guarantee work, Ensure the safe and smooth operation of the industry during the Spring Festival. Director Zhao Chongjiu of the State Post Bureau presided over the meeting, and deputy directors Dai Yingjun, Liu Jun, Zhao Min and Chen Kai attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the delivery service guarantee work during the Spring Festival has always been highly concerned by the society. Going all out to ensure the delivery service guarantee during the 2023 Spring Festival is a concrete measure to conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council. Meeting the inevitable requirements of the people’s postage needs during the festival is a practical need to ensure that the people spend a happy, peaceful, healthy and safe Spring Festival.

The meeting emphasized that the entire system and industry must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, further improve political positions, and pay close attention to various prevention and control measures. Minimize the impact of the epidemic on the operation of the industry. It is necessary to focus on key tasks such as guaranteeing the delivery of basic living supplies, medical supplies and “New Year’s Day” delivery services, and relieving the backlog of mail and express deliveries. In particular, we must do a good job in the delivery of various materials in rural areas. It is necessary to supervise and guide delivery companies to take the initiative to assume social responsibilities, rationally allocate resources, optimize production organization, and do their best to ensure delivery services during the Spring Festival. It is necessary to extensively carry out activities to care for and care for couriers, ensure rest time and wages, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of couriers. It is necessary to strengthen on-duty duty, emergency response and publicity and guidance. Strictly implement the 24-hour on-duty and leading cadres’ system, strengthen emergency response and information reporting; strengthen public opinion guidance, tell vivid stories about delivery service guarantee work during the Spring Festival, and effectively create a good public opinion atmosphere.

The meeting also studied other matters.

Relevant departments and offices of the State Post Bureau, directly affiliated units and heads of the China Express Association attended the meeting.

