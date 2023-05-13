State protection fears escalation of left-wing violence in Germany

Saxony is arming itself for a new, violent wave of left-wing radicalism. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns against “actions against employees of law enforcement and security authorities”. These could be expected after the verdict against the left-wing extremist Lina E., which is scheduled to take place in Dresden at the end of May or beginning of June.

Lina E. has been in custody since November 5, 2020. In addition to the now 28-year-old student, three men from Leipzig and Berlin have to answer in court. The federal prosecutor accuses them of beating up members of the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. They are also accused of forming a criminal organization, headed by Lina E..

“High symbolic power” for left-wing extremists – state security fears more attacks on officials

The verdict will have “high symbolic power” for left-wing extremists, reports the “ Spiegel “. Concern is growing that left-wing extremist groups will drift back into terrorism. Acts of violence and threats against the state and its employees are already a frightening part of everyday life, especially in Saxony.

Judges and prosecutors in the “Antifa-Ost-Proceedings”, as the trial against Lina E. and her accomplices is called, are already under personal protection. Left-wing extremists have published the names of some of the investigators involved – along with their ranks and departments and instructions that sound threatening.

Demo on “Day X”: One million euros in damage for every “year in prison”

The extremists are also threatening to cause “immediate 1 million property damage nationwide” for every year in an appeal they call “The price for our freedom.” What is meant is prison for every year to which Lina E. and her accomplices are sentenced.

The extremists name so-called “Nazi structures”, “prison profiteers” and state institutions in general as targets for the damage to property. The protests should start on Saturday after the verdict was announced. On their website “Indymedia” the left-wing extremists call for demonstrations on “Day X” – all over Germany. “Day X” is even advertised abroad, left-wing radicals could trundle in from all neighboring countries to make a riot in Germany. Investigators and state security are worried.

Officials are preparing for heavy protests

The officials are wondering how the extremists can cause millions of dollars in damage. They suspect damage to luxury real estate or cars, and authorities could also be targets. In the announcement, the organizers also refer to a possible “revival of the Wagensportliga”. It describes a wave of arson attacks in the 1990s. Back then, the winner was whoever set fire to the most cars in their town.

“Hammer on the head, stabs in the stomach” – Massive threats against state officials are increasing

But already today the officials in Saxony have nothing to laugh about with the Antifas. Again and again their vehicles or offices go up in flames, claims like “Give the cops what they need, hammer on the head, stabs in the stomach” are written in letters of confession and at demonstrations.

There are also concrete threats against individuals, such as the chief criminal director, Dirk Münster, who is responsible for the special commission “Linx”. “Linx” has been supposed to investigate crimes committed by left-wing extremists since 2019. The extremists write on a poster: “Dirk Münster. It will soon be over, your dream, then you will be lying in the trunk.” For the state security officers, this is an allusion to the murder of employer president Hanns Martin Schleyer by the “Red Army Faction” (RAF) in 1977. He was found dead in the trunk of a car.

BKA fears increase in left-wing terrorism

There is increasing concern that violence against things could soon turn into violence against people again, the “Spiegel” quotes the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). Again and again the authority sees parallels to the structures of the RAF. She fears that the danger posed by left-wing extremists “in relation to committing serious acts of violence” could “further increase” after the Dresden verdict on Lina F. and her accomplices.