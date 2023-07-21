Home » State protection in Saxony determined because of a warning sign on the property fence
News

State protection in Saxony determined because of a warning sign on the property fence

by admin
State protection in Saxony determined because of a warning sign on the property fence

The state security police are investigating a man from Wilsdruff near Dresden. The 40-year-old reportedly put a sign on his property fence threatening to use firearms. Passers-by then called the police.

Police officers visited the man and made sure that the sign was taken down. In addition, an investigation into the threat of criminal offenses was initiated and Wilsdruffer was instructed in the form of a so-called threat speech. The 40-year-old currently legally owns guns. The competent weapons authority was informed of the incident.

See also  Doncic's inefficient 14+11+7 five fouls graduate Slovenia upset and lost to Poland – yqqlm

You may also like

About the farce of separating male and female...

Trump Faces Possible Federal Charges in Capitol Assault...

The Guajiro doctor who heads one of the...

Nanjing’s Zhangwa Village: A Prosperous Pearl Among Jiangsu...

Wedding party escalates: mass brawl in Hagen –...

The UN issues a new report against Venezuela...

Colombia has 54 massacres in 2023

Showers and thunderstorms over the weekend

Experience the Beauty of Lotus in West Lake...

Bancamiga expands its strength in the southeast of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy