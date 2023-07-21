State protection in Saxony determined because of a warning sign on the property fence

The state security police are investigating a man from Wilsdruff near Dresden. The 40-year-old reportedly put a sign on his property fence threatening to use firearms. Passers-by then called the police.

Police officers visited the man and made sure that the sign was taken down. In addition, an investigation into the threat of criminal offenses was initiated and Wilsdruffer was instructed in the form of a so-called threat speech. The 40-year-old currently legally owns guns. The competent weapons authority was informed of the incident.

