State Theater Honors | News.at

“For us, this is a nice confirmation of our theater work,” says director Ottilie Klinger. The performance date is Saturday, June 24th at 7:30 p.m. in the theater on the Promenade.

About the plot: Nora has been married to Torvald Helmer for years, who has just been appointed manager of the bank branch. The world seems perfect – two children, no financial worries – the roles are divided up in the classic way. In the course of the Christmas preparations, the perfect world begins to crumble. Nora confesses to her friend Kristine that years ago she forged a signature to get her husband life-saving treatment. The money came from Nils Krogstad. He blackmails Nora into influencing her husband, who wants to fire him. The truth becomes an insoluble dilemma…

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

