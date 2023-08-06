State Truck Unloads Boxes of Chicken for Sale in Havana’s Central Parks: Controversy Surrounding Informal Market and Rising MSMEs

State Truck Unloads Boxes of Chicken for Sale in Cuban Parks

HAVANA – Aydin Ball, a Facebook user, recently posted images on his wall of a state truck unloading boxes of chicken belonging to a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) for sale in central parks in Havana. The truck was first spotted at the L and Línea park on Tuesday afternoon, and later at the Acapulco cinema park on Wednesday.

According to Ball’s post, the truck left a couple of boxes of chicken at the L and Línea park on Tuesday and another batch of chicken boxes, weighing 10kg and priced at 5,700 CUP (Cuban pesos), at the Acapulco cinema park on Wednesday. Witnesses identified the truck as belonging to Tenería Habana.

In the second park mentioned by Ball, near the monument to Vietnamese communist leader Ho Chi Minh, our reporter confirmed the presence of approximately 20 boxes of chicken for sale. However, despite the crowds at the nearby bus stop, no one dared to approach the chicken.

The price of the chicken was displayed on a piece of cardboard covered with white paper, and it estimated the cost to be 570 Cuban pesos per kilo, or around 259 pesos per pound. While this price represents a decrease compared to the excessive resales of the past few months, it remains very expensive for most residents of the island.

Economist Pedro Monreal, who shared his concerns on Twitter, argued that even after transportation expenses, the MSME would still make a significant profit. He emphasized that the price at which the chicken was being sold was three times the purchase price.

Aydin Ball expressed his surprise on Facebook, questioning how it was possible for a state truck to distribute merchandise from an MSME and for the state itself to be selling boxes of chicken. His comment provoked a flurry of questions from others, highlighting the contrast between government actions and the reality that many Cuban residents face.

Analyst Rafaela Cruz, from DIARIO DE CUBA, has previously warned about the emergence of a new class of small and medium “enterprises” connected to those in power, which enjoy privileges over the true private sector.

Ball continued to document the truck’s activities, capturing photos of the Tanería Habana truck unloading chicken boxes again at the L and Línea park in front of the offices of the National Presidency of the CDR. He expressed his curiosity and concluded his post with a sarcastic remark about how well things seem to be going.

Meanwhile, statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture reveal a decrease in Cuban government purchases of chicken from the United States in recent months. As a result, individuals over the age of 13 did not receive chicken through the ration system but were given alternatives such as bologna or mincemeat.

Pedro Monreal criticized the informal market sale of chicken, describing it as a “Phoenician” business that does not function as a competitive market or connect with the internal economy. He argued that it is politically indefensible for both the MSMEs involved and the government that has authorized such a primitive market.

It is worth noting that this incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by residents of Cuba, particularly in terms of affordability and access to basic food items.