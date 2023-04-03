Home News Statement by Minister Soylu on the earthquake in Hatay
Statement by Minister Soylu on the earthquake in Hatay

Soylu met with earthquake survivors in the Swedish Tent City in Hassa district for iftar. Speaking here, Soylu stated that they will never leave the disaster victims with whom they have been together for 57 days, and that the state and non-governmental organizations will stay in the earthquake zone until all the wounds of the disaster are healed. Explaining that the debris removal works are continuing, Soylu said, “We have done approximately 40 percent of the debris and 50 percent of the buildings to be demolished urgently in Hatay. […]

