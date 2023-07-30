Statement by two members of the University Council of Chemnitz University of Technology appointed by the Senate | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell

Campus

Prof. retired Dr. Ludwig Gramlich (external) and Prof. Dr. Bernadette Malinowski (internal), on the press release of the resigning members of the University Council, on the reports in the Free Press and on the Rectorate’s open letter

Photo/graphics: Wolfgang Thieme/Jacob Müller

We support the Rectorate’s open letter on reporting in the Free Press on all points. As still in office members of the university council, we take the duty of confidentiality according to the SächsHSG seriously and therefore refrain from addressing individual content-related questions that fall within the remit of this central body.

We therefore limit ourselves to the following confirmatory and hopefully further comments:

The four resigning members of the University Council at least did not inform us at any time prior to their press release of July 14, 2023 of their intention to leave the University Council prematurely, neither officially nor in any other way. Contrary to the press release, not all external members of the University Council and thus all “business experts” have resigned. The co-signer Prof. iR Dr. Ludwig Gramlich, formerly the Faculty of Economics at Chemnitz University of Technology, will remain on the University Council and has made this willingness clear in a personal letter to the responsible state minister.

All members of the university council, including those who have resigned, are responsible for the form, content and style of communication with the other (central) bodies and other committees of the university. We consider it extremely harmful for the entire TU Chemnitz that the date of the legally required regular exchange of opinions with the rectorate was postponed at short notice without legal necessity and thus accepted that the rectorate (and also a member of the university council) because of a carried out for a collaborative research center site visit was prevented from participating.

Contrary to what is presented in the Freie Presse, there are no partial discharges of the Rectorate decided by the University Council that are related to the scientific management of Chemnitz University of Technology or to the university development planning for which the university management is responsible or to economic management.

We hope that after filling the vacant positions on the University Council, trusting cooperation between all university bodies and levels and, last but not least, the responsible persons, will resume in the future, and we will continue to do everything necessary to ensure this.

Prof. iR Dr. Prof. Ludwig Gramlich. Dr. A.S. Bernadette Malinowski

Matthias Fejes

28.07.2023

More articles on: natural sciences, mathematics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and information technology, computer science, economics, philosophical faculty, human and social sciences, center for teacher training, economy, graduates, friends, family, Chemnitz

All “TUCaktuell” messages

Note: The TU Chemnitz is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

