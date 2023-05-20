Home » Statement from HDI Seguros SA
Statement from HDI Seguros SA

Statement from HDI Seguros SA

Photo: HDI Seguros SA

We inform you that HDI Seguros SA, will transfer its physical service point in the city of Cali to Avenida 6 norte # 29 AN-49 office 607 Torre CCI OCCIDENTE building in this same city starting Tuesday June 20, 2023.

Contact the commercial executive Beatriz Calderón who will be at your disposal for any request, concern and advice. Beatriz Calderon Cell phone: 3203075891 Mail: [email protected]

Remember that at HDI Seguros we take care of the unexpected.

