Statement from Jesus after the defeat to Sevilla

Statement from Jesus after the defeat to Sevilla – Sports News

Portuguese coach“It is not the score in our head before the match. However, the score is also misleading. We played a very high quality football in the first half, but we could not evaluate the positions we entered. If you cannot enter and score so many positions in European matches, such a result would be natural. The opponent is an experienced team. They wait for the right moments and enter. their two positions would be valued.” used his statements.

“It’s a fact that 2-0 in the rematch It’s not a score that will make us play comfortably.” Jesus“We still have hope. Sevilla is very experienced but we will do our best.” he said.

Fenerbahce coach, “Sevilla’s history in this tournament cannot be discussed. He has won this cup 6 times. We conceded 2 goals, one from the lack of concentration after the set ball and the other from the bouncing ball. We have hope before the return match.” he concluded his speech.

See also  Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal News Headlines Take Resolute Measures to Curb the Spread of the Epidemic

