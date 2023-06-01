Statement of charges against Sergio Fajardo issued by the Attorney General’s Office – news

The former governor of Antioquia allegedly committed irregularities in contracting for the Toyo tunnel.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges against the former governor of Antioquia, Sergio Fajardo Valderrama (2012 – 2015), for the alleged irregularities presented in the contracting process of the toyo tunnellocated 70 kilometers from Medellín, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of Giraldo.

Apparently, the then governor would have directly signed an inter-administrative agreement with the Institute for the Development of Antioquia -Idea- for the administration and payments of the resources allocated to the project by the Government and the municipality of Medellín, which amounted to more than 1.3 trillion pesoswhen the pertinent thing was the contracting of a trust by means of the call for a public bidding.

For the Public Ministry, Fajardo Valderrama could not ignore or vary the content of the clauses established for the administration of the resources, where mutual obligations were agreed for the success of the project. Besides, the Idea did not have the capacity to assume the obligations of the signed contract, since it is not a trust company and therefore does not fulfill its roles or functions.

The supervisory body stated that it was not legally viable for Governor Fajardo to sign an agreement through which the aforementioned inter-administrative collaboration agreement was irregularly modified, “enabling, against the law, the direct subscription of an inter-administrative contract with the Idea, that is, omitting the objective selection”.

He added that Fajardo Valderrama “apparently he was irresponsible in the exercise of his functionsince it allowed, enabled, ordered the illegal modification of the inter-administrative agreement not only without counting on the state entities that had initially signed it, but also violating the principles of transparency and responsibility of state contractingin order to deliver the administration and management of the resources destined for the El Toyo al Idea Tunnel Project”.

Due to these facts, the Public Ministry described the apparent conduct of the ex-governor as a very serious offense committed by fraud.

In the same order, the investigation was filed against Aníbal Gaviria Correa, in his capacity as mayor of Medellín at the time of the facts; the former administrative director of Antioquia, Paula Cristina Arboleda Jiménez; the former manager of Strategic Projects of the department, Juan Sebastián Camargo Tobón, and the former administrative directors of the Infrastructure Secretariat, Sandra Velásquez and Rodrigo Echeverry Ochoa.

It was also archived for the technical undersecretary of the Secretariat of Physical Infrastructure of Medellín, Héctor Alonso Gómez Giraldo; the adviser of that office, Juan Martín Salazar Vélez; the former financial director of Financial Projects of Antioquia, Lina Marcela Moncada Hincapié; the former manager of Projects of the National Infrastructure Agency, Juan Carlos Rengifo Ramírez, and the representative of the National Institute of Roads, Orlando Ortiz Gómez.