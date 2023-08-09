Statement of charges against the mayor of Cartagena formulated by the Attorney General’s Office

A new scandal involves the mayor of Cartagena, William Dau, who together with the director of education coverage for Cartagena, Alexandra Herrera, is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office for cost overruns close to $527 million pesos in the PAE that sheltered almost 100,000 students during the covid-19 pandemic.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGN) formulated a statement of charges against the Cartagena president and Alexandra Herrera, whom it accuses of contracting the School Meal Plan with cost overruns on PAE food and the incomplete delivery of food packages.

“In addition to the cost overruns, the Attorney General’s Office was able to establish that the monthly nutritional packages for the students, which consisted of at least 15 different products, were apparently delivered incomplete, in some cases only one of the products was delivered, and yet apparently it was they charged for the full value, including the full cost, profits and taxes,” the PGN said.

According to the findings of the Attorney General’s Office, William Dau signed an initial contract for the PAE for $22,459 million and later signed a budget addition for $3,400 million to the original contract based on previous studies authorized by the director of Education Coverage, Alexandra Herrera .

The Attorney General’s Office indicated that the president signed the budget addition for the School Meal Plan despite knowing in advance a report from the Comptroller’s Office in which the cost overruns were denounced, the difference between the proposed food packages and those that were actually delivered to the students in their houses.

“The mayor’s fault was provisionally qualified as very serious, by way of very serious fault, for having signed and added the contract in question, despite the fact that there were apparently cost overruns, which allegedly caused a detriment to public assets of $527,398,851. ”, added the state entity.

As for the director of education coverage in Cartagena, Alexandra Herrera, the PGN indicated that she was provisionally qualified as a very serious misdemeanor, as a very serious fault, for signing and presenting the studies prior to the PAE, which established the value of the contract and the subsequent budgetary addition, which meant the cost overrun.

The mayor of Cartagena is known for having few filters when expressing himself and that spontaneity meant a sanction for 4 months, issued in the first instance by the Attorney General’s Office due to the offenses that Dau launched against managers of the University of Cartagena .

The entity was able to verify that on July 31, 2020, William Dau referred to the leaders of the educational center in obligatory and disrespectful terms. “With his conduct, the public servant failed to treat the directors of said institution with impartiality and rectitude and with which he affected their human dignity and integrity, using expressions such as: “corrupt”, “rat’s nest”, “rogues”. ”, among many others”, said the PGN.

After the suspension, the defense of the mayor of Cartagena appealed and the process went to the second instance in the Disciplinary Chamber for the Judgment of Public Servants of Popular Election, for which the president remained in office.

“The Attorney General’s Office is violating what the Inter-American Court of Human Rights says, and my lawyer filed the appeal, I trust that this will be resolved,” declared William Dau, who filed a guardianship action to access the records he has the entity against him since he requested them through the right of petition resource and received no response.

“In this issue of the Attorney General’s Office, you have seen how I say that they are the backbone of corruption, that they have it set up for me, you have seen how I say that they cover up the corrupt and persecute the honest,” concluded William Dau. with Infobae

