Statement of disciplinary charges against former director of Corporcesar

Statement of disciplinary charges against former director of Corporcesar

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the former director of the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar, Kaleb Villalobos Brochel, for possible irregularities in a lease contract for the operation of the offices of the main headquarters of the entity, for more than of $300 million.

Apparently, the person investigated would have entered into the aforementioned bilateral agreement with the Santo Tomás University for a property, located in the city of Valledupar, without having a recent previous study that described the need that the contract was intended to satisfy.

In the opinion of the Public Ministry, Villalobos Brochel would have disregarded the duty of planning and the principle of economy that regulate state contracting.

The conduct under investigation by the disciplinary body was provisionally classified as a very serious offense by way of very serious negligence, due to elementary inattention.

