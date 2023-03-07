NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that he did not want to make a statement about the results of the meeting that the representatives of Turkey, Sweden and Finland will hold at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 9 and said, “The important thing is to ensure that the meeting takes place and the process becomes active again.” said.

Stoltenberg spoke at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after they met in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

Stating that they discussed with Kristersson the issue of finalizing the participation of Sweden and Finland in NATO, Stoltenberg said, “This is our top priority and we are making progress. Turkey has legitimate security concerns. No NATO ally has suffered so many terrorist attacks. I welcome Sweden’s acceleration in the fight against terrorism, including the PKK, by enacting the new terrorism law and strengthening cooperation with Ankara.” used the phrase.

WEAPON RESTRICTION DESCRIPTION

Stoltenberg also stated that he welcomes Sweden’s efforts to ensure that there are no restrictions on arms exports to Turkey.

“Sweden has fulfilled its commitments under the tripartite memorandum and it is time to complete the ratification process,” NATO Secretary General said. said.

Referring to the meeting to be held at NATO headquarters in Brussels on March 9 with the participation of the representatives of the three countries, Stoltenberg reiterated the Permanent Joint Mechanism meetings established within the framework of the Tripartite Memorandum signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by Turkey, Finland and Sweden at the NATO Madrid Summit on 28 June 2022. He expressed his satisfaction that he agreed to launch it.

Stoltenberg also expressed that he welcomes the Hungarian parliament to start the approval negotiations and said that he expects the process to be completed in a short time.

Reiterating that both Sweden and Finland are working to become members until the summit to be held in Vilnius in July, Stoltenberg said that he could not give an exact date, “The issue is not whether Sweden and Finland will become members, but when.” made its assessment.

Stoltenberg noted the following regarding the tripartite meeting to be held on March 9:

“I want to be careful about announcing in advance what will come out of this meeting. Otherwise, the interview will be difficult. The important thing is to ensure that the meeting takes place and the process becomes active again.” (AA)

