Stations of the Cross and reflection during Holy Week – Diario La Hora

Stations of the Cross and reflection during Holy Week – Diario La Hora

ARCHIVE. The Way of the Cross runs through the main avenues of Santo Domingo.

The procession is a long and also dramatized way to offer the Lord an apology for our sins’.

Everything is ready for the Catholic community of Santo Domingo participate in the Stations of the Cross to commemorate the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.

The day is expected to start tomorrow, Friday April 7, at 08:00 in the Assumption of the Lord Church which is located in the zaracay park and it will go through several avenues until it reaches the Bomboli Hill.

The people who dramatize Jesus Maria, people and other main characters of the Via Crucis have prepared in advance to know in detail each station of the religious day.

More activities

Monsignor Bertram Wick, bishop in the Diocese of Santo Domingomentioned that several religious activities related to the Easter and in different parishes they will make pilgrimages.

He explained that the Palm Sunday It is one of the days best known by parishioners. However, he clarified that on Thursday, April 6, the Chrism Eucharist was also held to bless the holy oils and the of the sacrament.

“On Good Friday we do the procession. It’s a long road and also dramatized for offer the Lord an apology for our sins”, manifested Bertram Wick.

He recalled that this day there will be no Eucharist and the Saturday of Glory They will do the resurrection mass, an activity that will begin at 7:00 p.m. in the The Good Shepherd Cathedral. (JD)

“It gives me joy when someone gives up going to the beach to participate in spiritual programs that are our expression of faith and desire to live in friendship with God.”
Monsignor Bertram Wick,
Bishop in the Diocese of Santo Domingo
Gastronomía
En esta época la comunidad católica evita el consumo de carnes y opta por mariscos. Uno de los platos típicos es la fanesca, cuyos ingredientes se ofertan masivamente en los mercados locales y algunos registran precios elevados.

