Home News Stations of the Cross renewed the faith and hope of the Monaguenses
News

Stations of the Cross renewed the faith and hope of the Monaguenses

by admin
Stations of the Cross renewed the faith and hope of the Monaguenses

The diocesan Stations of the Cross took place from the Santa Cruz church to the Maturín Cathedral this Friday of the council.

The Monaguenses attended the diocesan Stations of the Cross 2023.

As is the tradition every year every Friday of the council, the Crossroads diocesan, with all the priests leading this journey through the 14 stations, starting at 4:00 pm from the Church of the Holy Cross until arriving at the Maturín Cathedral.

The parishioners renewed their faith and hope amid prayers for better times for Monagas and our country, in the midst of a stubborn rain that did not prevent the holy journey through the Bicentennial and Bolívar avenues of our city.

Boys, girls, young people and adults, accompanied the priests of the Diocese of Maturín and several parishioners carried the cross, and joined the prayers at each station, as it progressed.

Many neighbors also showed up to appreciate the route of the Via Crucis, as something that is traditional for the Monaguense parishioners, as the perfect appetizer for the Greater Week.

After the Stations of the Cross, the mass was held in the Cathedral

The Bishop of the Diocese of Maturín, Monsignor Enrique Pérez Lavado, said in his Homily, which today also commemorates the Virgin of Sorrows, «María accompanied her son on the road to Calvary. It is a day when we are called to be the new Cyreneans and discover in those events of the cross, Jesus meets us and in our following as disciples we are called to reach out to others. Pope Francis also calls us to care for others with the culture of Good Treatment, with a more fraternal Maturín.

He commented that this Holy Week we must put ourselves out in favor of the other. The reading presents Jesus humiliated as God who has been vilified.

In these days the mystical body of Christ continues to suffer with the loss of human lives, the destruction of the family, the destruction due to corruption, the terrible drama of defenseless migrants (he emphasized those who died in Mexico during a fire), and in Ukraine.

We pray to the Lord who is with me as a strong warrior. I cried out to heaven and it answered my prayers,” concluded Monsignor Pérez Lavado.

Stations of the Cross renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com image
The Monaguenses attended the diocesan Stations of the Cross in Maturín. Here passing in front of our headquarters in La Verdad de Monagas.
Stations of the Cross renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com recorrido58
All the priests of the Diocese of Maturín were present at the Stations of the Cross 2023.
Stations of the Cross renew the faith and hope of the Monaguenses laverdaddemonagas.com the iii station in farmadon
The third station “Jesus falls under the weight of the cross for the first time” took place at the corner of Farmadon on Avenida Bicentenario.
Way of the Cross I renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com viacrucis5
The parish of San Juan de La Cruz was present in the development of the Stations of the Cross.
Way of the Cross I renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com viacrucis4
The rain was not an impediment for the Via Crucis to continue its journey.
Way of the Cross I renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com mass in the cathedral
The Maturín Cathedral was full at the mass that took place at the end of Via Crucis 2023.
Way of the Cross I renew the faith and hope of the people of Monagu laverdaddemonagas.com bishop perez lavado
Monsignor Enrique Pérez Lavado, Bishop of Maturín.

With information from Lisbeth Martínez.

Also read:

Father Samael Gamboa: Young people from the Diocese of Maturín received the palms

What is your reaction?

It saddens me

It saddens me

See also  Multiculturalism on a bicycle - David Byrne

You may also like

Russia Outlines Possibilities of Developing New Currency for...

Trump, the first former president to be criminally...

Petro orders the transfer of those affected by...

Atp Miami 2023, Sinner beats Alcaraz in the...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday March 31,...

AgID joins the World Autism Awareness Day

A brace from Agustín Fabián Ruberto gets Argentina...

Stormy Daniels, the porn actress for whom Trump...

Avalanches in Norway: an Italian is dead

Balochistan: Use of camels in nomadic census

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy