The diocesan Stations of the Cross took place from the Santa Cruz church to the Maturín Cathedral this Friday of the council.

As is the tradition every year every Friday of the council, the Crossroads diocesan, with all the priests leading this journey through the 14 stations, starting at 4:00 pm from the Church of the Holy Cross until arriving at the Maturín Cathedral.

The parishioners renewed their faith and hope amid prayers for better times for Monagas and our country, in the midst of a stubborn rain that did not prevent the holy journey through the Bicentennial and Bolívar avenues of our city.

Boys, girls, young people and adults, accompanied the priests of the Diocese of Maturín and several parishioners carried the cross, and joined the prayers at each station, as it progressed.

Many neighbors also showed up to appreciate the route of the Via Crucis, as something that is traditional for the Monaguense parishioners, as the perfect appetizer for the Greater Week.

After the Stations of the Cross, the mass was held in the Cathedral

The Bishop of the Diocese of Maturín, Monsignor Enrique Pérez Lavado, said in his Homily, which today also commemorates the Virgin of Sorrows, «María accompanied her son on the road to Calvary. It is a day when we are called to be the new Cyreneans and discover in those events of the cross, Jesus meets us and in our following as disciples we are called to reach out to others. Pope Francis also calls us to care for others with the culture of Good Treatment, with a more fraternal Maturín.

He commented that this Holy Week we must put ourselves out in favor of the other. The reading presents Jesus humiliated as God who has been vilified.

In these days the mystical body of Christ continues to suffer with the loss of human lives, the destruction of the family, the destruction due to corruption, the terrible drama of defenseless migrants (he emphasized those who died in Mexico during a fire), and in Ukraine.

We pray to the Lord who is with me as a strong warrior. I cried out to heaven and it answered my prayers,” concluded Monsignor Pérez Lavado.

The Monaguenses attended the diocesan Stations of the Cross in Maturín. Here passing in front of our headquarters in La Verdad de Monagas.

All the priests of the Diocese of Maturín were present at the Stations of the Cross 2023.

The third station “Jesus falls under the weight of the cross for the first time” took place at the corner of Farmadon on Avenida Bicentenario.

The parish of San Juan de La Cruz was present in the development of the Stations of the Cross.

The rain was not an impediment for the Via Crucis to continue its journey.

The Maturín Cathedral was full at the mass that took place at the end of Via Crucis 2023.

Monsignor Enrique Pérez Lavado, Bishop of Maturín.

With information from Lisbeth Martínez.

