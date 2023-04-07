Home News Stations of the Cross takes place today in Hernandarias
Stations of the Cross takes place today in Hernandarias
The 14 stations of the passion and death of Jesus will be recreated on the journey through the city.

Today, Good Friday, starting at 6:00 p.m., the Stations of the Cross will take place in the city of Hernandarias. It is expected to have a wide participation of the parishioners. The starting point will be the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish in Area 6, passing through 14 stations that will remember the passion and death of Jesus, until it culminates in the Nuestra Señora de Asunción parish, the city’s central square.

The route will be decorated with a luminous path, made by hand with torches and candles, made by the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Hernandarias, located on both sides of the stretch of approximately 1.5 kilometers. The march will be carried out with songs and prayers, as well as the dramatization of the Stations of the Cross.

