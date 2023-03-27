Two migrants rescued alive from a railroad container in Texas are in good condition. Both were locked up with other people, where two Honduran nationals died.

This is how the hospital where they are admitted was briefly reported this Sunday. the health system University Health from the Texan city of San Antonio offered an “update” on the case of the train in Twitter.

In it report it simply says that the condition of the two rescued adult males is “good.” However, he does not specify if it is the same ones whose condition he had described as “critical” this Saturday.

According to information provided by the Union Pacific railway company, 4 of the 10 rescued alive were taken by air to San Antonio. So it can also be the other 2.

The wagon survivors were rescued last Friday in Uvalde County. The case is being investigated by the US authorities. It may be a possible episode of people smuggling and the information is scarce for that reason.

In accordance with Union Pacificon Friday afternoon they were notified by Border Patrol, which received a call from a distressed person inside a car of one of their trains.

So the convoy, which was heading from Eagle Pass, on the border with Mexico, to San Antonio, stopped.

The authorities of Uvalde (Texas) responded to the emergency call. Several helicopters and ambulances were dispatched to the site, located near the town of Knippa.

more victims

According to the railway company, of the 12 people found inside an intermodal container, 2 died. Another 4 are in San Antonio and 6 taken to local hospitals.

Three individuals were found alive in a hopper car, a vehicle used for loading and unloading on the railways.

Don McLaughlin Jrmayor of Uvalde, said that the teams sent to the place where the train was stopped found that “someone closed the container and secured it (from the outside) with a wire.”

“No one knows how long they spent there” the people later rescued, added the mayor in statements collected by the Uvalde Leader News.

The US Department of Homeland Security reported on Saturday that the two deceased are Hondurans.

In a statement, the department said it will continue to address the serious threat to public safety posed by human smuggling organizations.

He expressed his reckless disregard for the health and safety of smuggled people and asked for citizen collaboration to put an end to cases like this.

Union Pacific said to be “deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border”.

“We take the safety of all individuals seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners. To detect illegal items and people traveling in or on our wagons,” he said in a statement.

In June of last year, authorities in San Antonio, Texas, found dozens of migrants dead who were traveling overcrowded in a cargo truck. The total balance of deaths was 53, while 13 people were affected.

