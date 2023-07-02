Status report of the Federal Ministry of Health: Currently 209 vaccine claims for damages are pending

The Federal Ministry of Health has now announced that 209 claims for damages against vaccine manufacturers are currently pending. The Federal Republic of Germany assumes most of the legal fees and claims for damages that the producers would otherwise have to face.

Germany largely takes on attorney accounts and claims for damages

“In the run-up to the damages process against the vaccine manufacturer Biontech scheduled for Monday at the Rottweil district court, the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) published the exact number of pending court claims for damages against vaccine manufacturers. “Currently, 209 claims for damages against the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines are pending in court,” said the BMG at the request of “Welt am Sonntag”.

The Ministry is also aware of the number of lawsuits because the Federal Republic of Germany largely bears the legal costs and possible claims for damages for the manufacturing companies. The Federal Republic is obliged to do this under the contracts with the vaccine manufacturers, which the EU Commission concluded during the pandemic. Lawyers for the plaintiffs who may have been damaged by the vaccination criticize the state assumption of costs as a disadvantage for the plaintiffs in the ongoing processes. “The state takes on a dual role in the Covid-19 processes, which is problematic,” said Wiesbaden lawyer Joachim Caesar-Preller, who represents the plaintiff in the Rottweiler trial against Biontech. The Düsseldorf lawyer Tobias Ulbrich, who according to his own statements represents around 1,500 clients in the matter, fears that the state assumption of costs will have an impact on the ongoing compensation processes.

“Due to the state payment for their lawyers, the manufacturers have not the slightest interest in making a comparison,” said Ulbrich in the “Welt am Sonntag”. Kathrin Vogler, health policy spokeswoman for the left, said it was understandable that “in the pandemic situation, the state largely relieved manufacturers of the liability risk in order to ensure that the population was supplied with vaccines”. However, this ensures that those affected “are faced with a seemingly insurmountable phalanx of lawyers and appraisers who are pushing them into a David versus Goliath battle on behalf of the legal departments of the corporations, but at the expense of the taxpayers,” says Vogler. She also criticized the fact that the state is completely on the side of the corporations and, at best, provides legal advice to citizens after an income check. This “exacerbates this skew and requires urgent correction,” according to Vogler.”

