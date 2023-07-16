Stay Prepared: Surviving the Deadly Heat Waves Sweeping Across the US

Heat Waves Sweep Across the US: Millions Under Extreme Heat Warnings

Over the past few weeks, a series of heat waves have been scorching the United States, breaking temperature records and affecting millions of people. As we enter the weekend, more than 113 million individuals are now under extreme heat watches, warnings, and watches.

Even residents of traditionally hot regions like Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Southern California are feeling the impact of the extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meteorologists are emphasizing the danger of prolonged heat waves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and homeless. The risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities rises when temperatures surpass normal levels for extended periods.

To help the public better prepare for this weekend’s heat wave, here are four essential pieces of information:

1. Clothing Tips for People with Skin Conditions

For those with sensitive skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis, the combination of heat and humidity can exacerbate symptoms. Additionally, certain types of clothing can further irritate the skin. To reduce the risk, experts recommend wearing loose-fitting, breathable fabrics that allow your skin to breathe. For more information and specific guidelines, refer to “What Kind of Clothes Should You Wear in Summer if You Have Any Skin Condition?”.

2. Preventing Tragedies: Avoiding Children Forgotten in Hot Cars

Leaving a child locked inside a car, even for just a few minutes, can lead to tragic consequences. The temperature inside a vehicle can increase by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, and young children are particularly susceptible to heatstroke. To ensure their safety, it is crucial to follow some preventive measures. Learn more in “It Will Not Happen to Me: How to Avoid Tragedies Caused by Children Forgotten in the Car”.

3. Recognizing Heat Stroke Symptoms

Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness and occurs when the body’s ability to sweat is compromised. High temperatures, when endured for a prolonged period, can cause various symptoms, including changes in skin tone and feelings of discomfort such as nausea. Knowing the signs of heat stroke and what to do when affected can help prevent serious health complications. Discover more in “How Does Your Body React to Heat Stroke?”.

4. Heat Waves as Leading Cause of Natural Disaster Deaths

Despite underestimating its potential harm, extreme heat is responsible for a significant number of deaths caused by natural disasters in the United States. Understanding the risks and knowing our limits are vital during summer days. A resourceful video details what happens to the body during a heatwave and provides insights on how to avoid its consequences. Watch “What Happens to Our Body During a Heat Wave and How to Avoid Suffering its Consequences?”.

As the heat wave intensifies, it is crucial for individuals and communities to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. Stay updated on weather advisories and follow expert recommendations to stay safe during these scorching summer days.

