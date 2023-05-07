Staying at Real Madrid? Nacho undecided: “Don’t know yet”

Interview

Nacho Fernandez has been used in almost every game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for the past few weeks encouraged with chants from the fansto extend his contract with Real Madrid, which expires on June 30. Despite all the affection, the 33-year-old Spaniard has not yet made a decision about his future.

“I’m still in touch with the club. To be honest, I don’t know yet. We will see”Nacho said on Sunday night after winning the Copa del Rey final against CA Osasuna (2-1). Radio station COPE.

The vice-captain was not allowed to take part in the final, in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday against Manchester City (9 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Liveticker and on TV) he is also threatened by the bank. Nevertheless, Nacho knows how lucky he is in the Spanish capital. Almost two months ago, in view of the calls from the supporters, he still said: “It’s amazing when people recognize a lifetime’s work. I won’t have the joy I have here in this shirt anywhere else.”

more on the subject Nacho: “Didn’t trust Ancelotti even though he knows me very well.” Continue reading Nacho opens up about his future and raves about chanting. Continue reading

Nacho never played for any other club as a professional. After his training in Real’s youth, he has been a permanent member of the first team since the 2012/13 season. He has 314 competitive games, 16 goals, nine assists and now 23 title wins.

