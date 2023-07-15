Staying Safe in the Heat: Mistakes to Avoid During a Dangerous Heat Wave

Heat Wave Poses Extreme Danger, Experts Warn

As the current heat wave continues to scorch several US states, forecasters are issuing a grave warning about the prolonged and hazardous conditions. The scorching temperatures pose a significant risk to vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly, homeless individuals, and others who may struggle to find relief from the oppressive heat.

However, summer activities are also in full swing, with many people taking advantage of the season by engaging in outdoor events such as festivals, barbecues, and gardening. Nonetheless, experts urge caution amidst the soaring temperatures.

“Don’t overdo it,” advises John Schumann, a primary care physician in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Schumann warns that the heat can envelop unsuspecting individuals, leading to potentially severe consequences.

Dr. David Eisenman, a UCLA physician and co-director of the UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions, highlights the prevalence of misconceptions regarding the best ways to protect oneself from the heat. He cautions that some common practices may even backfire.

To stay safe in high temperatures, it is crucial to avoid certain mistakes. One such error is failing to acclimate to the heat before engaging in outdoor activities. Neil Gandhi, a physician at Houston Methodist Hospital, emphasizes the importance of allowing the body time to adjust when a heatwave strikes. It is risky to remain within the confines of a closed, air-conditioned environment for an extended period and immediately venture into outdoor pursuits, such as hiking. Acclimatizing by spending time in the ambient temperature beforehand can help the body better respond to heat-related illnesses. Children, in particular, require additional time to acclimate.

Staying properly hydrated is another essential aspect that shouldn’t be overlooked. Dr. Wafi Momin, a cardiologist at Memorial Hermann Health System in Katy, Texas, advises drinking water or energy drinks before heading outdoors. It is necessary to carry an adequate supply of water during outdoor activities and drink regularly. Waiting until thirst sets in can be problematic, as it may indicate that dehydration has already set in. The recommended approach is to double the amount of water consumed on a regular day. Additionally, it is advisable to wear soft, loose-fitting clothing in light colors, as loose clothing allows heat to dissipate more easily.

Even mundane activities such as getting into cars necessitate precautions during a heatwave. Cars can rapidly heat up, even in moderate temperatures, due to a “mini-greenhouse effect,” explains Dr. Eisenman. Keeping the windows down while walking or running errands can help reduce the buildup of heat inside the vehicle.

Recognizing the signs of heat stroke is crucial to address it promptly. Symptoms include rapid heart rate, rapid breathing, confusion, and even fainting. If someone exhibits these signs, it is vital to move them to a cool place, provide hydration, moisten their skin, and remove excess clothing and shoes. Symptoms should improve within 30 minutes; however, failure to see improvement necessitates immediate medical attention. Dr. Eisenman urges individuals not to wait too long before calling emergency services, as elevated heart rate, rapid breathing, and confusion indicate excessive heat exposure.

In social gatherings during hot weather, experts advise against consuming alcoholic beverages. “Alcohol will dehydrate you much faster,” asserts Dr. Schumann. Furthermore, alcohol can impair a person’s attention and may cause them to overlook signs of heat stroke. If alcohol is consumed, experts recommend drinking ample amounts of water alongside it.

As the heat wave continues, individuals are urged to take these precautions seriously and protect themselves and others from the dangers of extreme temperatures.

