Proposed by the Provincial Party Committee Rural Work Conference

This year’s grain sown area is more than 71.35 million mu

Create 100 high-standard farmland demonstration areas

Huasheng Online, February 14th (all-media reporter Zhang Hang) With the first spring rain falling, the land of Sanxiang set off an upsurge of spring plowing preparations. The deployment of the rural work conference of the Provincial Party Committee held today is to anchor the goal of accelerating the construction of a strong agricultural province and solidly promote various key tasks in agriculture and rural areas.

This year, the province’s sown area of ​​grain should remain stable at more than 71.35 million mu, and the output should remain at around 60.41 billion catties. The meeting proposed that the promotion of technology and bill of lading production should be the main direction of attack, and a comprehensive plan should be formulated for good fields, good varieties, good methods, good opportunities, good systems, agricultural machinery, and agronomic integration and assembly to promote the expansion of grain production and increase production. All localities should further promote the construction of high-standard farmland, strengthen investment and financing innovations such as “investment-loan linkage”, build 1.75 million mu of high-standard farmland, improve the quality of 1.7 million mu, and create 100 high-standard farmland demonstration areas.

Effectively strengthen the diversified supply of agricultural products. This year, the province will ensure that about 60 million pigs will be slaughtered; expand oil production, build 10 provincial-level rapeseed comprehensive demonstration areas of 10,000 mu, and ensure that the summer harvested rapeseed area will reach more than 22.63 million mu; implement the three-year action for the development of the camellia oleifera industry, and pay close attention to Last year, 1.52 million mu of Camellia oleifera severely damaged by drought for less than 8 years were replanted.

The high-quality development of agriculture, the seed industry is a “chip”. It is necessary to strengthen the construction of an innovation platform for the seed industry, strengthen the joint research of major improved varieties, promote the construction of improved breeding bases, focus on building an integrated industrial system of breeding and breeding, create an internationally competitive “seed industry aircraft carrier”, and strive to achieve an annual output value of 50 billion yuan .

Efforts will be made to build a highland for the development of the national agricultural product processing industry. Vigorously implement the multiplication action of agricultural product processing enterprises, strengthen the leadership of leading enterprises, promote the improvement of agricultural product intensive processing capabilities, the development of high value-added products, and the comprehensive utilization of by-products, and strive to increase more than 300 agricultural product processing enterprises above designated size within the year, and increase the operating income of agricultural product processing industry by 7 %; highlight the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry, support 10 benchmarking leading enterprises and 10 “single champion” enterprises every year, and seize the opportunity for the development of the prefabricated vegetable industry.