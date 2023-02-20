In the first quarter of Xiangxi Prefecture, 81 major projects started construction

The total investment is 30.5 billion yuan, involving infrastructure, social livelihood, ecological environmental protection, industrial development, etc.

Huasheng Online, February 19th (all-media reporter Xiang Lijun, correspondent Yu Li) The first batch of major projects in Xiangxi Prefecture in 2023 started in Jishou City today. In the first quarter of this year, Xiangxi Prefecture plans to start 81 major projects with a total investment of 30.5 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 12.7 billion yuan.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Xiangxi Development and Reform Commission, among the projects started in the first quarter, there were 26 infrastructure projects with a total investment of 7.764 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 3.796 billion yuan; 14 social and people’s livelihood projects with a total investment of 3.153 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 1.787 billion yuan 1 ecological and environmental protection project with a total investment of 5.265 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 600 million yuan; 40 industrial projects with a total investment of 14.346 billion yuan and an annual planned investment of 6.506 billion yuan.

It is understood that this year, the state has set a fixed asset investment growth target of 8%, and the state’s key projects plan to complete an investment of 76.06 billion yuan.

In order to effectively strengthen the construction management of key projects, Xiangxi Prefecture has also re-formulated key project construction management methods, and made specific regulations on the implementation of key projects throughout the process. Efficient and high-quality advancement.