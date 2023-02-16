Huasheng Online, February 15th (all-media reporter Meng Jiaoyan) Since Hunan issued “Several Policies and Measures on Fighting the Active Battle of Economic Growth and Realizing the Overall Improvement of Economic Operation” (referred to as “20 Measures for Steady Growth”), departments at all levels have rapidly formulated Implement detailed rules to promote faster implementation of policies.

In terms of maintaining stable investment growth, the provincial development and reform department has specified the 20 million yuan preliminary work funds in the provincial budget to specific projects, and incentive funds such as investment and parks will be issued soon. The application for investment in the central budget, special bonds, and medium- and long-term loans for the manufacturing industry has been fully launched. The housing construction department and the financial department have established a normalized information sharing mechanism to promote the classified provision of financial support such as M&A loans, mortgage loans, and development loans. The province’s “Guaranteed Delivery Building” special loan project has fully resumed work.

In terms of promoting the recovery and upgrading of consumption, the commerce department has organized various localities to integrate resources, increased the issuance of consumer vouchers in key areas such as automobiles, home appliances, housing, and catering, and formulated a plan to issue consumer vouchers to 65,000 extremely poor disabled people in the province.

In terms of promoting foreign trade expansion and quality improvement, the Ministry of Commerce has supported some fireworks and firecracker companies and ceramic companies to participate in exhibitions in Germany and France in February. Established risk compensation for exchange rate hedging products, and Bank of China Hunan Branch has implemented the first USD 100,000 forward foreign exchange settlement business under the policy.

In terms of cultivating and expanding industrial momentum, major projects in the “three new” industries, such as new energy vehicles, electronic information, and modern petrochemicals, have been fully launched at the provincial level. The action of “Intelligent Endowment to Thousands of Enterprises” has been rolled out in an all-round way.

In terms of fully supporting the real economy, the taxation department actively promotes direct access to preferential tax and fee policies, reduces and exempts value-added tax for small-scale taxpayers of value-added tax, reduces “six taxes and two fees” for small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households, and implements real estate tax , Urban land use tax is difficult to reduce or exempt. Continue to implement the policy of gradually reducing social insurance premium rates for unemployment and work-related injuries.

According to the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the implementation of the “20 measures for steady growth” has led to the formation of a good situation of “starting steadily” and “starting well”. As of now, the resumption rate of enterprises in the province has exceeded the level of the same period in 2019, and the overall consumption has recovered to about 90% of the same period in 2019. Major provincial and municipal projects have been accelerated in accordance with the schedule, achieving a stable start to the economy throughout the year.