Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 27th: Steady recovery with a strong flavor of the year–Scanning of the tourism market during the Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua News Agency reporter Xu Zhuang

The Jade Rabbit accompanies leisure and travels to welcome the new year. The 7-day Spring Festival holiday is not only a rare reunion time, but also a golden week when the demand for leisure and entertainment is high. With the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, this Spring Festival holiday, medium and long-distance travel has recovered steadily, and the travel experience has a strong flavor of the year.

“Recently, customers from different places accounted for more than 70% of the total, and consumers mainly came from Beijing, Guangdong, Zhejiang and other places. The booming restaurant business makes us confident in the overall recovery of Harbin’s tourism market.” said Wang Xu, the operation manager of a western restaurant on Harbin Central Street. .

Consistent with market sentiments, data from various sources confirm that medium and long-distance tourism is recovering vigorously.

According to Fliggy data, domestic long-distance travel orders for the Spring Festival this year increased by more than 500% year-on-year, domestic air ticket orders increased by more than 40% year-on-year, and train ticket orders increased by nearly 80% year-on-year.

With the warming up of long-distance travel, scenic spots in many places ushered in long-lost crowded scenes, and supporting industries such as hotels, homestays, and catering have simultaneously achieved a “good start” in the New Year. According to Ctrip data, inter-provincial hotel bookings accounted for nearly 70%; compared with the same period last year, the number of homestay bookings in the first four days of the Spring Festival holiday increased by more than 2 times year-on-year, and the number of ticket bookings increased by more than 50% year-on-year.

During the Spring Festival, the ancient city of Taierzhuang, Zaozhuang, Shandong Province is brightly lit with lanterns and radiant lights. The fire dragon and steel flower, a national intangible cultural heritage project with a history of more than a thousand years, was staged in front of the Guandi Temple Square in the ancient city.

Traveling during the Spring Festival, the customs of the year are the characteristics. Scenic spots across the country have launched various activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

In Beijing, the Yuanmingyuan New Year’s Fair combines time-honored brands, intangible cultural heritage, cultural creation, catering, and entertainment, and has been unanimously praised by tourists; Introduce a festive atmosphere that blends traditional culture and modern technology; in Zhejiang, Wuzhen has launched projects such as the New Year’s Market on the Water, the Spring Festival on Water and Land, and the New Year’s Long Street Banquet, so that tourists can feel the strong flavor of the New Year in the water town…

“Traveling during the New Year is still a festive and lively time, and get some influence of traditional culture.” said Ms. Ma, a tourist from Shanghai who came to Wuzhen in Hanfu to celebrate the New Year.

According to the “2023 Spring Festival Tourism Summary Report” released by Ctrip on the 27th, in addition to the first-tier cities, Xi’an, Suzhou, Yangzhou, Luoyang, Kaifeng and other ancient cities rich in cultural and tourism resources are full of people, ranking among the top ten cities in the scenic spot.

Use culture to shape travel and travel to promote culture. Appreciating lanterns, visiting temple fairs, visiting ancient towns, climbing high to pray for blessings, inheriting intangible cultural heritage… The blend of traditional culture and festive outings makes this Spring Festival more ceremonial.

A pot of clear tea, a stove of charcoal fire, a few plates of snacks… Cooking tea around the stove has become the new favorite of the Spring Festival party on social networks.

“I have been traveling for a year, and I need to share a pot of tea with my family.” According to Ms. Yang, a Changsha citizen, the focus of making tea around the stove is not to eat and drink, but to let relatives and friends sit together in the cold winter and share the warm time.

Reunion is the eternal theme of the Spring Festival. Traveling during the Spring Festival holiday is both leisure and reunion. OTA platform search data shows that in addition to cooking tea around the stove, recreational activities suitable for sharing by multiple people such as skiing, lake tours, mountaineering, and camping are all favored by tourists.

The warmth of this Spring Festival holiday is also reflected in the policy of benefiting the people. Shanxi encourages the province’s A-level scenic spots to pre-sell the first tickets of the year at preferential prices from January to June 2023; Guangxi will offer 50% off the first tickets for tourists from all over the country in more than 160 scenic spots, including Guilin scenic spots; Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Jinan in Shandong Province, Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and other places exempt the first entrance tickets for state-owned A-level scenic spots…

Wang Heyun, a first-level inspector of the Resource Development Department of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, introduced that during the Spring Festival, the cultural and tourism department organized the 2023 New Year tourism promotion activity of “Punching in Tourism and Leisure to Open the Happy Spring Festival”, encouraging all regions to recommend more leisure travel, micro-vacation and other peripheral travel products , promote tourist attractions, tourist resorts, tourist and leisure blocks, and key rural tourism villages and towns to do a good job in the supply of the Spring Festival holiday market according to local conditions, launch leisure experience projects with winter characteristics, and carry out a variety of tourism, leisure and folk activities to meet the people’s “tourism” Spring Festival, leisure Chinese New Year’s demand.