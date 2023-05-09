Steam: Valve controls not working, launched a game where they rape girls

A few days ago, more precisely on May 4, 2023, it was published on Steam the visual novel Tamas Awakeningin which basically the protagonist is one serial rapist. Valve has always had some problems in controlling the contents that arrive in its store, and this is not the first case of its kind, but it always has a certain effect to verify the absolute lack of curation for what is sold daily in the digital store most important PC on the planet.

Tamas Awakening is a background game pornographicand so far no problem, if it didn’t tell the story of a young psychologist who, having obtained the mystical power to hypnotize people, uses it to rape the women he meets.

What is surprising is the fact that these are not hidden characteristics, but well explained in the official descriptionin which we can read: “you play as a young psychologist who has obtained an ancient and mysterious power from a mystical entity, which allows you to hypnotize people. With this power, you have the ability to f***e ( and IMPREGNATE) all the girls around you, especially the ones who live next to you.In this game, there is a lot of impregnation and impregnation with dirty talk exchanges, so if you love these things you will love this game.

This is a LINEAR nukige game and offers no alternative choices or endings. Sex comes first, story last.”

In short, you didn’t even have to try it to understand what kind of game it was and ban its sale. After all, blocking it would not have been a problem for Valve since in the past it has had no problems blocking games that violated its guidelines, such as the third Super Seducer, much less problematic than this one, or Devotion, removed under pressure from the Chinese government .