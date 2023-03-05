On the one hand, the researchers were able to use geological analyzes to prove that complexly decorated stone stelae from the Late Bronze Age on the Iberian Peninsula could only be worked with hardened steel. On the other hand, they were able to use metallographic analyzes to determine a corresponding carbon content in an iron chisel from this time and region (Rocha do Vigio, Portugal, around 900 BC). The result was also confirmed experimentally using chisels made of different materials. Only the chisel made of hardened steel was able to work the stelae accordingly.

Up to now it was assumed that in the Early Iron Age and especially in the Late Bronze Age it was not yet possible to produce high-quality steel and that it was only spread in Europe by the Roman Empire. “The chisel from Rocha do Vigio and the context in which it was found show that iron metallurgy, including steel production and hardening, were probably indigenous developments of decentralized, small communities in Iberia that cannot be attributed to the influence of later colonization processes. This also has consequences for the archaeological assessment of ferrous metallurgy and quartzite sculptures in other regions of the world,” explains Araque Gonzalez.

The archaeological record of the Late Bronze Age on the Iberian Peninsula (ca. 1300-800 BC) is incomplete in many regions. Almost no graves and only sparse remains of settlements are known. The importance of the stelae from that time, which are decorated with complex images, is therefore all the greater.

However, studies that have looked at the rock of these stelae in order to draw conclusions about the use of materials and tools have so far been the exception. Araque Gonzalez and his colleagues now analyzed the geological composition of the stelae in detail. They found out that the rock in the steles is not quartzite, as previously assumed, but silicate-quartz-sandstone. “This is an extremely hard rock that cannot be worked with bronze or stone tools, only with hardened steel,” says Araque Gonzalez.

Analysis of an iron chisel found in Rocha do Vigio shows that the tools needed to work on the steles were available on the Iberian Peninsula in the late Bronze Age. The researchers found out that this consists of heterogeneous but surprisingly high-carbon steel. To confirm their findings, the researchers also conducted an experiment involving a professional stonemason, a blacksmith and a bronze caster. They tried to work the rock from which the steles are made with chisels made of different materials. A stonemason could not work the stone either with stone or bronze chisels or with an iron chisel whose tip was not hardened. “The people of the late Bronze Age in Iberia were able to harden the steel. Otherwise they would not have been able to work the stelae,” concludes Araque Gonzalez from the experiment.