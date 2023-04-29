Stefan Effenberg: The main thing is boss – WORLD

Effenberg has cleared up all the prejudices that existed about him, the former hothead. If he earns storms of applause from the spectators as an expert today, that is a matter of course for Ottmar Hitzfeld, one of his former coaches and sponsors. “Because Stefan speaks plain language, has a high level of expertise and comes across as credible. Because he has lived through everything, he can empathize with the situation of the teams and the players like no other.”

An accusation that makes Effenberg angry, however, is still in the room today.