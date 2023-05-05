Stefan Fröhlich | News.at

10
info
ÖGB
Stefan Fröhlich (37) is responsible for communication in the Federation of Trade Unions (ÖGB) in Upper Austria. Born in Lower Austria, he was previously Head of Education and Future Issues in the ÖGB. He follows Carmen Braun.
