Home » Štefan Hamran is a threat to Fico and his people Opinions | .a week
News

Štefan Hamran is a threat to Fico and his people Opinions | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hamran is a threat to Fico and his people Opinions | .a week

although the chairman of Smer is only a confirmed communist. Even if he doesn’t know how to pray the Lord’s Prayer, because he is confirmed, but still only a communist, he can lie excellently, and sometimes it takes much more than prayer to win votes.

At the press conference, the police president refuted all Fico’s and Kaliňák’s lies, the sole purpose of which was to question the legitimacy of Tibor Gašpar’s detention. But more ominously, the public learned how the blackmail of one key witness was being prepared. He should have changed and retracted his statements, defamed the investigators, and he would have been handsomely rewarded for such an attitude. A pretty nice sum was prepared for him, a nice round 10 million euros.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to web@tyzden.sk.

See also  Lauterbach wants to curb temporary work in geriatric care

You may also like

Powerball Results for August 14: $215 Million Jackpot...

Open call in Quibdó for “Youth in Science...

Theoretical Study Center Group of the Provincial Government...

Salmonella: 340,000 chickens are to be culled in...

Why did the police arrest Gašpar and the...

Cecily Aguilar Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison...

Kankuamo librarian won national library award

Concerns before school starts

Deaths on the island of Hawaii total 93...

13 Hospitalized After Airboat Collision in Osceola County,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy