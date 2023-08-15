Štefan Hamran is a threat to Fico and his people Opinions | .a week

although the chairman of Smer is only a confirmed communist. Even if he doesn’t know how to pray the Lord’s Prayer, because he is confirmed, but still only a communist, he can lie excellently, and sometimes it takes much more than prayer to win votes.

At the press conference, the police president refuted all Fico’s and Kaliňák’s lies, the sole purpose of which was to question the legitimacy of Tibor Gašpar’s detention. But more ominously, the public learned how the blackmail of one key witness was being prepared. He should have changed and retracted his statements, defamed the investigators, and he would have been handsomely rewarded for such an attitude. A pretty nice sum was prepared for him, a nice round 10 million euros.

