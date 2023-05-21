Štefan Hríb: Dear official government, I’m sorry Opinions | .a week

the people who have accepted the thankless task of replacing the lack of power with their competence for a few months are flesh and blood. They have their faults, inclinations and certainly also ambitions. But the government of Ľudovít Ódor as a whole is more of a service than anything else. They sadly confirmed it already in the first days.

Some conservatives see the government as a progressive scourge, the extreme from Smer talks about the unconstitutional usurpation of power by Zuzana Čaputová, the extreme from OĽaNO shows their posters about secret agreements with the capital, and a much larger number of people are convinced that the people in the new government took ministerial posts just because , because it is financially or otherwise advantageous for them.

“Dear government, dear ministers, dear President, I’m sorry that you have to face disrespect from the first days just because you decided to help Slovakia in a time of need.”

We are therefore a country in which good intentions are no longer believed or the willingness to do something good for the whole.