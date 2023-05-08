Štefan Hríb: Mr. Heger and Mr. Fico are proceeding in the same way today Opinions | .a week

at the moment when, after the discredited minister Vlčan, minister Káčer also left his government – and also the party – it was clear that the president would appoint a caretaker government. That was clear from her earlier words, when she stressed that she would do this if the government failed, but it was also clear from her brief response from London on Saturday, when she said she was quite clear about the solution.

In this situation, it was a duty and also a courtesy for Eduard Heger to wait for Zuzana Čaputová’s decision and then leave in accordance with the constitution. Instead, Slovakia listens to how the outgoing prime minister proposed two solutions to the head of state (both were official government, but not from the head of the president), and how she rejected them. This already gives the impression to the public that Zuzana Čaputová rejects good solutions and promotes other, i.e. her own, apparently progressive solutions.