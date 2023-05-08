Home » Štefan Hríb: Mr. Heger and Mr. Fico are proceeding in the same way today Opinions | .a week
News

Štefan Hríb: Mr. Heger and Mr. Fico are proceeding in the same way today Opinions | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hríb: Mr. Heger and Mr. Fico are proceeding in the same way today Opinions | .a week

at the moment when, after the discredited minister Vlčan, minister Káčer also left his government – and also the party – it was clear that the president would appoint a caretaker government. That was clear from her earlier words, when she stressed that she would do this if the government failed, but it was also clear from her brief response from London on Saturday, when she said she was quite clear about the solution.

In this situation, it was a duty and also a courtesy for Eduard Heger to wait for Zuzana Čaputová’s decision and then leave in accordance with the constitution. Instead, Slovakia listens to how the outgoing prime minister proposed two solutions to the head of state (both were official government, but not from the head of the president), and how she rejected them. This already gives the impression to the public that Zuzana Čaputová rejects good solutions and promotes other, i.e. her own, apparently progressive solutions.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Safety at work, Draghi meets the trade unions: agreement on sanctions, database and new inspectors

You may also like

The government is working to establish a national...

27 bodies recovered after fire in Peru mine

Economy: Habeck can imagine the postponement of the...

Accelerate the improvement of the quality and efficiency...

High prices for plane tickets and steamships arouse...

Tadó: two soldiers injured by antipersonnel mine

Outlook: Carl Zeiss Meditec presents balance sheet figures...

SIAM 2023 in Meknes: Signatures of partnership framework...

Coronation of Carlos III: the monarchy, one of...

Klagenfurt Airport – “Confidence-shaking new facts”: SPÖ clears...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy