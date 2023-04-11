Home News Štefan Hríb: Ms. Dana Němcová | Opinions | .a week
News

Štefan Hríb: Ms. Dana Němcová | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hríb: Ms. Dana Němcová | Opinions | .a week

the Czech media announced the death of Dana Němcová as the main news on their websites. Respekt did it as well as Babiš’s newspaper, and thus the divided Czech Republic recognized something important.

Who was Dana Němcová?

In fact, this: under communism, she was one of the first signatories of Charter 77, founded the Committee for the Defense of the Unjustly Persecuted, stood up for the tried band Plastic People of the Universe, was herself persecuted, bullied and imprisoned. Her family’s Prague apartment on Ječná Street was an oasis of friendship, solidarity and freedom for many people during normalization.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  To target students, a new role model is needed - Christian Raimo

You may also like

Micro-Video｜Consumer Expo: Sharing China’s Opportunities and Creating a...

Forlimpopoli (FC) – Two initiatives to enjoy spring...

IMF “Korea’s growth rate 1.7% → 1.5% lowered”…The...

Pre-candidates for inter-party consultations may register until May...

“The Public Administration must become more flexible, agile...

“Reservation Campaign” Confuses “Trotinet” Drivers

Tunja human rights defender would have been attacked...

San Vincenzo Ferreri, celebrated in Pagliarelli

Al-Bayda Appeal Court sets the date for the...

They question delays in the path of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy