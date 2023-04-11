the Czech media announced the death of Dana Němcová as the main news on their websites. Respekt did it as well as Babiš’s newspaper, and thus the divided Czech Republic recognized something important.

Who was Dana Němcová?

In fact, this: under communism, she was one of the first signatories of Charter 77, founded the Committee for the Defense of the Unjustly Persecuted, stood up for the tried band Plastic People of the Universe, was herself persecuted, bullied and imprisoned. Her family’s Prague apartment on Ječná Street was an oasis of friendship, solidarity and freedom for many people during normalization.