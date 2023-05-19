Home » Štefan Hríb: Over the verdict in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová | Opinions | .a week
News

Štefan Hríb: Over the verdict in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová | Opinions | .a week

by admin
Štefan Hríb: Over the verdict in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová | Opinions | .a week

at first glance, the court’s verdict is illogical. If the judges consider it proven that Alena Zsuzsová ordered the journalist’s murder, how is it possible that the same does not apply to the second accused? After all, the convict had no personal interest in this murder, and the only explanation why she ordered it is someone who hired the convict to do it. And who else would hire her to mediate the murder than the second accused? In this light, the verdict of the court is absurd.

But here comes the second, equally important point of view. And he says that the evidentiary situation against the convicted woman could have been stronger than the evidentiary situation against the other accused.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Beijing Becomes Disabled-Friendly City - China Daily

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy