Štefan Hríb: Over the verdict in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová | Opinions | .a week

at first glance, the court’s verdict is illogical. If the judges consider it proven that Alena Zsuzsová ordered the journalist’s murder, how is it possible that the same does not apply to the second accused? After all, the convict had no personal interest in this murder, and the only explanation why she ordered it is someone who hired the convict to do it. And who else would hire her to mediate the murder than the second accused? In this light, the verdict of the court is absurd.

But here comes the second, equally important point of view. And he says that the evidentiary situation against the convicted woman could have been stronger than the evidentiary situation against the other accused.